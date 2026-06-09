ETV Bharat / state

Patna Court Stays Khan Sir's Arrest In Coaching Centre Firing Case

The court granted interim relief to Khan Sir after police named him in an FIR linked to the firing incident. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The Patna Civil Court on Tuesday granted major relief to educator Khan Sir by staying his arrest in connection with the coaching centre firing case. The order was passed by Principal District and Sessions Judge Rupesh Dev while hearing his anticipatory bail petition. Khan Sir's lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mavvar, had filed the anticipatory bail application on Monday.

Meanwhile, the bail pleas of two of Khan Sir's security guards and Gyan Bindu Coaching Director Raushan Anand, who were arrested in this case, were also heard. During the hearing, the judge rejected Roshan's bail plea.

Reports emerged on Saturday, June 6, suggesting that Khan Sir might surrender before the court, but it did not happen. His lawyer, Mavvar, had said that the court closed around 1.30 pm on Saturday, preventing the filing of an anticipatory bail petition that day.

The plea was subsequently filed on Monday. After hearing arguments, the court reserved its order.

On Tuesday, the Patna Civil Court directed that Khan Sir should not be arrested in the matter for the time being, granting him interim relief. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for June 30.

What Is the Case?

The controversy stems from an incident on the night of June 2, when an alleged attack took place at Khan Sir's coaching institute in Patna.

Following the incident, Khan Sir accused the operator of rival coaching institute Gyan Bindu of orchestrating the attack and opening fire. Police examined CCTV footage as part of the investigation.