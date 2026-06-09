Patna Court Stays Khan Sir's Arrest In Coaching Centre Firing Case
Patna Civil Court stayed Khan Sir's arrest in the coaching centre firing case and fixed the next hearing for June 30.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST|
Updated : June 9, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Patna: The Patna Civil Court on Tuesday granted major relief to educator Khan Sir by staying his arrest in connection with the coaching centre firing case. The order was passed by Principal District and Sessions Judge Rupesh Dev while hearing his anticipatory bail petition. Khan Sir's lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mavvar, had filed the anticipatory bail application on Monday.
Meanwhile, the bail pleas of two of Khan Sir's security guards and Gyan Bindu Coaching Director Raushan Anand, who were arrested in this case, were also heard. During the hearing, the judge rejected Roshan's bail plea.
Reports emerged on Saturday, June 6, suggesting that Khan Sir might surrender before the court, but it did not happen. His lawyer, Mavvar, had said that the court closed around 1.30 pm on Saturday, preventing the filing of an anticipatory bail petition that day.
The plea was subsequently filed on Monday. After hearing arguments, the court reserved its order.
On Tuesday, the Patna Civil Court directed that Khan Sir should not be arrested in the matter for the time being, granting him interim relief. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for June 30.
What Is the Case?
The controversy stems from an incident on the night of June 2, when an alleged attack took place at Khan Sir's coaching institute in Patna.
Following the incident, Khan Sir accused the operator of rival coaching institute Gyan Bindu of orchestrating the attack and opening fire. Police examined CCTV footage as part of the investigation.
According to investigators, the footage showed a group of people assaulting security guards and tearing down banners and posters outside Khan Sir's coaching centre.
However, police said they did not find evidence confirming that a firing had occurred. No individual was seen opening fire in the initial CCTV footage reviewed.
Viral Video Changes Course Of Investigation
Police subsequently arrested Raushan Anand in connection with the case. Later, another CCTV clip surfaced on social media, allegedly showing Khan Sir's own security guards firing shots during the incident.
Based on the video, the police arrested both guards. During questioning, one of Khan Sir's guards allegedly told investigators that he had fired the weapon at direction of his employer.
Following the statement, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Khan Sir and launched raids to arrest him. However, officers were unable to locate him.
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