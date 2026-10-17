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Patna Court Sentences Man To Two Years In Jail Under Anti-Triple Talaq Law

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Patna: A court in Patna has sentenced a man to two years' rigorous imprisonment for pronouncing triple talaq on his wife. Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajiv Ranjan Sahay on Thursday convicted Naushad Ahmed under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, as well as IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint).

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,500 on Ahmed, with an additional one month and 22 days of imprisonment in case of default. However, he was acquitted of the charge of attempting to throw acid on his wife.

According to an FIR lodged at Phulwari Sharif police station in September 2022, Ahmed, a resident of Simri village, had pronounced triple talaq on his wife on September 5 that year. The couple had been married for nearly 21 years and had three children. The complainant alleged that Ahmed had assaulted her and their children and attempted to throw acid on her. Police filed a chargesheet in the case on July 31, 2023. Speaking to PTI on Saturday, Ahmed's lawyer Shekhar Kumar said the prosecution had failed to prove the acid attack allegation.