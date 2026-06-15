ETV Bharat / state

Patna Coaching Row: Gyan Bindu Director Raushan Anand Granted Bail After 12 Days In Jail

The court granted bail to Raushan in the Patna coaching controversy, days after Khan Sir received anticipatory bail. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Raushan Anand, the director of Gyan Bindu Coaching centre in Patna, has been granted bail in the high-profile coaching centre dispute case. The Patna Civil Court approved his bail plea on Monday after hearing arguments from both sides. The matter had been deferred twice earlier, making the verdict a closely watched development.

Raushan was accused in the controversy involving Khan Sir's coaching institute and an alleged assault incident. He was charged with orchestrating an attack on the coaching centre and assaulting a security guard.

Following the allegations, police arrested him and sent him to Beur Jail. After spending 12 days in custody, he is now set to be released.

Gyan Bindu Director Raushan Anand Granted Bail. (PTI)

During the hearing, senior advocate Ramakant Sharma, appearing for Raushan, argued that his client was not involved in the incident. He also questioned why allegations that a bodyguard associated with Khan Sir had been fired were not highlighted alongside claims made against Raushan.