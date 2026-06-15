Patna Coaching Row: Gyan Bindu Director Raushan Anand Granted Bail After 12 Days In Jail
Raushan got bail in the coaching centre clash case, while the court advised both teachers to avoid any further criminal activity.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
Patna: Raushan Anand, the director of Gyan Bindu Coaching centre in Patna, has been granted bail in the high-profile coaching centre dispute case. The Patna Civil Court approved his bail plea on Monday after hearing arguments from both sides. The matter had been deferred twice earlier, making the verdict a closely watched development.
Raushan was accused in the controversy involving Khan Sir's coaching institute and an alleged assault incident. He was charged with orchestrating an attack on the coaching centre and assaulting a security guard.
Following the allegations, police arrested him and sent him to Beur Jail. After spending 12 days in custody, he is now set to be released.
During the hearing, senior advocate Ramakant Sharma, appearing for Raushan, argued that his client was not involved in the incident. He also questioned why allegations that a bodyguard associated with Khan Sir had been fired were not highlighted alongside claims made against Raushan.
The court observed that both individuals are teachers and should engage in healthy competition rather than becoming involved in criminal activities. It advised both sides to maintain professional conduct and focus on their educational responsibilities.
Raushan To Attend Brother's Funeral
Raushan is expected to travel directly to Saharsa after his release to attend the last rites of his brother, Prince Yadav, whose body was recovered from a hotel room in Nepal under suspicious circumstances on Sunday. Police are investigating the death and have detained one of Prince's associates for questioning.
The controversy dates back to June 2, when Khan Sir alleged that his coaching institute was attacked and accused Raushan of being behind the incident. A case was subsequently registered and Raushan Anand was arrested. However, CCTV footage reportedly showed only a physical altercation and did not capture any firing.
Days later, another CCTV clip surfaced on social media showing security guards allegedly opening fire. Based on the footage, police arrested two guards, who reportedly told investigators they had acted on Khan Sir's instructions. A case was later registered against Khan Sir, and the police initiated efforts to arrest him.
On June 9, Patna Civil Court granted Khan Sir anticipatory bail and stayed his arrest. Raushan, however, remained lodged in Beur Jail while his bail plea was heard. After multiple hearings and a reserved order, the court granted him bail on Monday, bringing temporary relief to both sides in the ongoing coaching dispute case.
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