ETV Bharat / state

Patna Businessman’s Body Stranded in Vietnam Over Visa Row; Family Seeks MEA Intervention

Although Singh was recovering and had been moved out of the ICU unit, there were no exit visas to allow him to leave the hospital. His health started declining again due to the pressure on the issue of the visa, and he eventually passed away. Repatriation stalled due to visa complications

According to family members, Singh had a heart attack at a Vietnamese airport before returning home. He was first taken to a nearby hospital but then shifted to another hospital in a different city due to the need for more advanced medical services. "The shift to a new city meant that a particular visa had to be issued by the local immigration office because the city where he was admitted was not covered in our initial plan," Rajesh Kumar, one of Singh’s sons, added.

Patna: The family members of a 75-year-old businessman from Bihar have approached the government for assistance in the repatriation of their dead body, which has been stranded in Vietnam for more than three days due to some technical visa issues.

Family members said that a specific visa is required for the city where he was ultimately admitted for treatment. However, the original tour itinerary did not include a visa for that particular city. But he got better and was eventually able to get off the ventilator machine and into a normal ward where he could interact with his friends.

But when it was time to start the procedures for sending him back home, the officials denied him an exit visa. The dispute worsened, and as a result, Binda Singh's health got worse until he died on April 4.



Two family members also stranded

When Binda Singh's health took a turn for the worse during the tour, his grandson and his eldest son's brother-in-law immediately travelled to Vietnam to be with him. They, too, remain stranded there alongside his body. Now that Binda Singh has passed away while undergoing treatment, his body—along with his grandson and his son's brother-in-law—is not being allowed to return to India.



In Patna, Malti Devi, the bereaved wife of Singh, and his granddaughter, Amisha, have requested the MEA to take up their case. “My husband is no more; at least now, his body should be brought back. My children, too, are stuck there,” said Malti Devi. She added, “The government must help bring back my husband's body and our children. This was not his first trip abroad, as he had undertaken several international journeys in the past. He never encountered such difficulties anywhere else. Now, the government should at least ensure his body is returned to us without further hassle.”



‘Grandpa would still have been alive’

Amisha, the granddaughter of the deceased Binda Singh, said that they have been making continuous appeals to the Indian Embassy and the Vietnamese authorities to ensure that her uncle and brother are brought back to India along with her grandfather's mortal remains. Amisha also mentioned that an appeal has been made to the Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, urging him to intervene in this matter as soon as possible. "If Grandpa had received his visa on time, he would still be alive,” she said.

She continued, "It has been over three days since my grandfather passed away, yet not a single stamp has been affixed to his visa. Had it not been for the visa complications, he would still be alive and would have been able to reunite with us. We appeal to the government to assist us in bringing his mortal remains back home."