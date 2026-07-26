ETV Bharat / state

Patient’s Death Triggers Hours-Long Protest Outside Rajasthan Hospital; Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Jalore: The family members of a patient, who allegedly died due to medical negligence at a private hospital in Rajasthan’s Sanchore, staged a sit-in on Sunday. Alleging gross negligence on the part of the doctor and hospital management, the deceased's family members protested in front of the body of the deceased for nearly three hours.

They eventually called off the protest and removed the body following talks held in the presence of administrative officials. The hospital's proprietor, Dr. Subhash Saini, however, denied the allegations, stating that the patient had been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) on Sunday and was undergoing treatment. He explained that the patient was referred to Gujarat for advanced treatment after his pulse rate dropped suddenly. The family members arrived at the hospital after the patient's death, and the situation was resolved after a discussion between family members and hospital authorities.

According to sources, Manohar (50), a resident of Kudki, had been admitted to the private hospital on July 22 due to fever and cough. The family alleged that the patient was administered the wrong injection during treatment, causing his condition to deteriorate suddenly. Subsequently, the hospital administration referred him to Gujarat, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.