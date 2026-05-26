ETV Bharat / state

Patient With Rare Liver Disease Cured Sans Transplant At KIMS Hyderabad

The team of doctors at KIMS Hospital with the patient. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Doctors at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals in Hyderabad successfully treated a 26-year-old woman suffering from an extremely rare and life-threatening liver complication caused by Weber-Christian Disease, without performing a liver transplant, despite international medical criteria indicating an urgent need for transplantation.

According to Dr Sarath Chandra Mouli Veeravalli, Clinical Director, Department of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology and Dr K.N. Chandan Kumar, Director, Hepatology and Transplant Hepatology, the patient’s condition represented a rare case reported worldwide.

Weber-Christian Disease is a rare autoimmune disorder characterised by inflammation of the fatty tissues beneath the skin. The patient, a resident of Hyderabad, was first diagnosed with the condition in 2018. She had painful nodules on her hands and legs along with recurrent fever. She initially responded well to treatment under the care of Dr Sarath Chandra Mouli and his team. However, she discontinued medications after two years and did not return for follow-up for nearly six years.

Recently, she was brought back to KIMS Hospitals in a critical condition with severe fever, jaundice, subdural haemorrhage, altered behaviour, confusion, and rapidly deteriorating liver function. Within days, she developed Grade-4 hepatic encephalopathy, a dangerous condition in which severe liver failure affects brain function.

She was immediately shifted to the Liver ICU, where the hepatology and liver transplant team, led by Dr K.N. Chandan Kumar, initiated intensive treatment. The patient was placed on ventilator support, measures were taken to control brain swelling, and extracorporeal liver support was provided through plasmapheresis.

Doctors noted that she fulfilled the internationally accepted King’s College Criteria for emergency liver transplantation. However, further investigations revealed falling blood cell counts and abnormally elevated serum ferritin levels, indicating Macrophage Activation Syndrome, a severe hyper-inflammatory condition caused by uncontrolled immune system activation.