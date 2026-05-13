Patient Suffering From Chest Pain Administered Anti-Rabies Injection In Odisha's Kendrapara
A pharmacist administered Anant Jena the anti-rabies injection in a mix-up. Jena was rushed to the district hospital for further ty
Published : May 13, 2026 at 9:35 PM IST
Kendrapara: A man suffering from chest pain was administered an anti-rabies injection by mistake at Karilopatana Primary Health Centre in Odisha's Kendrapara district.
The patient, identified as Anant Jena had visited the health center seeking medical help after suffering from chest pain. While waiting for treatment, another patient, who had come in for a anti-rabies injection, was sitting next to Anant. However, in a mix-up, pharmacist, Sudhir Dalai, mistakenly administered the rabies injection intended for the other patient to Anant.
As soon as Anant began to feel dizzy, he quickly alerted Dalai who realising his mistake immediately took him in his car to the Kendrapara District Hospital for further treatment.
Medical officer of the Karilopatna Primary Health Centre termed the incident a mistake. Doctors at the centre confirmed the error and stated that the pharmacist admitted to his mistake.
Meanwhile, district chief medical officer Sachidananda Mishra informed that, "After learning about the incident, we ordered an investigation into it. The patient has been given ARB injection. We will definitely conduct a high-level investigation into it," he said. Locals expressed concern over the lack of proper verification before administering injections even as authorities assured that corrective measures would be taken to prevent similar mistakes in the future.
The shocking incident has raised serious concerns about the safety protocols at healthcare centers, prompting a review of procedures to prevent such incidents in the future.
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