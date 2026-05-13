ETV Bharat / state

Patient Suffering From Chest Pain Administered Anti-Rabies Injection In Odisha's Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A man suffering from chest pain was administered an anti-rabies injection by mistake at Karilopatana Primary Health Centre in Odisha's Kendrapara district.

The patient, identified as Anant Jena had visited the health center seeking medical help after suffering from chest pain. While waiting for treatment, another patient, who had come in for a anti-rabies injection, was sitting next to Anant. However, in a mix-up, pharmacist, Sudhir Dalai, mistakenly administered the rabies injection intended for the other patient to Anant.

As soon as Anant began to feel dizzy, he quickly alerted Dalai who realising his mistake immediately took him in his car to the Kendrapara District Hospital for further treatment.