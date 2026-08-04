Patient From Bihar Dies By Suicide At Varanasi Cancer Centre; Probe Launched
Rameshwar Kumar (25) underwent surgery at the MPMMCC on Sunday and was shifted to a ward on the fourth floor, from where he jumped off.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Varanasi: A cancer patient from Bihar allegedly died by suicide late Monday night by jumping from the fourth floor of the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre (MPMMCC) in the Bhelupur area of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Rameshwar Kumar (25), a resident of Muzaffarpur. He underwent surgery on Sunday at the facility, police said, adding that an investigation has been launched into the matter.
The deceased's family told the police that Kumar had been undergoing treatment for cancer for about a year and was admitted to MPMMCC on Saturday. Following the surgical procedure, he was shifted to a ward on the fourth floor on Monday.
However, at around 12:50 am, Kumar went to the terrace and jumped off suddenly. He had already succumbed to his injuries by the time the centre's staff rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise.
The police, accompanied by a forensic team, examined the site and collected evidence. The body has been kept at the mortuary for an autopsy.
Bhelupur assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Gaurav Kumar said the cancer facility's administration, on-duty staff, and family members are being questioned about the incident. "The CCTV footage of the centre is also being analysed to gather further information about the incident," he added.
MPMMCC public relations officer Akhilesh Kumar said the centre is verifying the facts internally and coordinating with the police in the matter.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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