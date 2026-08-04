ETV Bharat / state

Patient From Bihar Dies By Suicide At Varanasi Cancer Centre; Probe Launched

Varanasi: A cancer patient from Bihar allegedly died by suicide late Monday night by jumping from the fourth floor of the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre (MPMMCC) in the Bhelupur area of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rameshwar Kumar (25), a resident of Muzaffarpur. He underwent surgery on Sunday at the facility, police said, adding that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

The deceased's family told the police that Kumar had been undergoing treatment for cancer for about a year and was admitted to MPMMCC on Saturday. Following the surgical procedure, he was shifted to a ward on the fourth floor on Monday.

However, at around 12:50 am, Kumar went to the terrace and jumped off suddenly. He had already succumbed to his injuries by the time the centre's staff rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise.