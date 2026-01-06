ETV Bharat / state

Ambulance Breakdown Results Into Death Of An Elderly Patient, Family Alleges Negligence

Chitrakoot: An elderly man died on Tuesday after a 108-ambulance carrying him to hospital broke down in the Manikpur main market area of Chitrakoot district.

The patient, identified as 75-year-old Hanuman Prasad, was being taken to hospital after his health deteriorated. However, the ambulance developed a technical fault midway, which the driver attempted to repair, but the efforts failed. It forced police and local residents to push the vehicle to the roadside. During this time, the elderly patient reportedly remained in distress for nearly half an hour.

Due to the delay and the absence of oxygen facilities in the ambulance, the patient remained in critical condition for nearly 30 minutes. He was later shifted to the Manikpur Community Health Centre in a private vehicle, where doctors declared him dead.