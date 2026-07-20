Patient Dies Hours After Ceiling Fan Collapses In Delhi's GTB Hospital; Family Alleges Negligence
GTB Hospital ordered an inquiry after a ceiling fan fell in its emergency ward, while officials maintained the patient's death was illness-related, reports Monib Khan.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
New Delhi: A 42-year-old patient died hours after a ceiling fan collapsed inside the emergency ward of Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, triggering allegations of negligence from his family and prompting the hospital administration to order a detailed inquiry.
While the family claimed the fan fell directly on Mohammad Akbar during treatment and led to his death, the hospital maintained that he succumbed to pre-existing illnesses and that the incident did not cause any fatal injuries.
Mohammad Akbar was admitted to GTB Hospital on July 18 after his health deteriorated. According to his family, he was undergoing treatment in Ward 27 and was being administered an injection when a heavy ceiling fan suddenly broke loose and fell on him.
The incident triggered panic in the emergency ward. Hospital staff and attendants rushed to his aid, but his condition continued to deteriorate. His family alleged that Akbar died nearly three hours after the incident.
Sources said some members of the nursing staff treating Akbar also sustained minor injuries in the mishap.
The family accused the hospital of negligence, saying people visit government hospitals in the hope of receiving treatment, but "if the basic infrastructure itself is unsafe, patients' lives remain at risk." They demanded a fair probe and strict action against those responsible.
Hospital Disputes Family's Claim
Responding to the allegations, GTB Hospital issued a statement on Sunday, saying that no patient, attendant or healthcare worker suffered any serious injury in the incident.
"The patient whose bed was near the spot where the fan fell died due to his pre-existing serious medical condition and not because of the fan falling," the administration said.
According to the hospital, the incident occurred around 9.30 pm on July 18 in a cubicle of Ward 27. Soon after the incident, the Public Works Department (PWD) maintenance team reached the spot, secured the area, removed the damaged fan and installed a new one.
A technical inspection conducted on July 19 found that the fan shaft had fractured, causing the ceiling fan to collapse. "Under normal circumstances, such a technical failure is highly unusual. A detailed inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the incident," the hospital said.
The administration added that the PWD-maintained fan had failed due to a rare mechanical defect and the inquiry would determine whether there was any lapse in maintenance or inspection.
Patient Had Multiple Illnesses, Says GTB
According to the hospital, Akbar had been admitted unconscious and was suffering from uncontrolled hypertension, stroke/encephalopathy, aspiration pneumonia and respiratory failure.
Doctors examined him immediately after the fan collapsed and, according to the hospital, found no external injuries linked to the incident.
GTB Hospital Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Parveen Kumar said, "According to the available medical examination, the patient's death was due to his pre-existing serious medical condition and not the ceiling fan incident."
The hospital said Akbar died on the afternoon of July 19 due to complications arising from his underlying illnesses. After completing the necessary formalities, his body was handed over to the family.
Hospital authorities said patient safety remains their top priority and a detailed inquiry has been initiated to determine how the fan collapsed and whether any officials can be held responsible.
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