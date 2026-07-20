ETV Bharat / state

Patient Dies Hours After Ceiling Fan Collapses In Delhi's GTB Hospital; Family Alleges Negligence

New Delhi: A 42-year-old patient died hours after a ceiling fan collapsed inside the emergency ward of Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, triggering allegations of negligence from his family and prompting the hospital administration to order a detailed inquiry.

While the family claimed the fan fell directly on Mohammad Akbar during treatment and led to his death, the hospital maintained that he succumbed to pre-existing illnesses and that the incident did not cause any fatal injuries.

Mohammad Akbar was admitted to GTB Hospital on July 18 after his health deteriorated. According to his family, he was undergoing treatment in Ward 27 and was being administered an injection when a heavy ceiling fan suddenly broke loose and fell on him.

The incident triggered panic in the emergency ward. Hospital staff and attendants rushed to his aid, but his condition continued to deteriorate. His family alleged that Akbar died nearly three hours after the incident.

Sources said some members of the nursing staff treating Akbar also sustained minor injuries in the mishap.

The family accused the hospital of negligence, saying people visit government hospitals in the hope of receiving treatment, but "if the basic infrastructure itself is unsafe, patients' lives remain at risk." They demanded a fair probe and strict action against those responsible.

Hospital Disputes Family's Claim

Responding to the allegations, GTB Hospital issued a statement on Sunday, saying that no patient, attendant or healthcare worker suffered any serious injury in the incident.

"The patient whose bed was near the spot where the fan fell died due to his pre-existing serious medical condition and not because of the fan falling," the administration said.