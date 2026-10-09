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Patient Dies After Oxygen Cylinder Explodes In Ambulance In Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

Representational image. ( Getty Images )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Baripada: A patient died, and two others were injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded in an ambulance in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Thursday evening, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sujosh Barik (35), a resident of Kundabai within Udala police limits.

He was suffering from a severe blood infection and was being shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar when the incident took place outside Udala Sub-Divisional Hospital.

"The patient died inside the ambulance due to the fire caused by the oxygen cylinder blast. Two others also suffered burn injuries while rescuing the patient," Udala police station inspector-in-charge Banamali Barik said. The ambulance had been hired from a private operator, and a case has been registered, police said. According to police, the explosion took place when the ambulance driver opened the oxygen cylinder's valve to provide oxygen to the patient.