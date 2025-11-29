ETV Bharat / state

Patient Dies After Family Forced To Use Cart Sans Ambulance In Madhya Pradesh Village

Khandwa: A poor state of healthcare facilities has come to light in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, where a family had to transport a seriously ill man to a health centre using a bullock cart due to the unavailability of an ambulance, resulting in his death on the way to the hospital.

A video of the incident, showing three men pulling a cart on a road with the patient, went viral and prompted the health department to deny allegations.

The tribal-dominated area of ​​Khandwa District's Khalwa Development Block has long struggled with a lack of basic healthcare facilities.

The latest incident took place in Roshni Village, Khalwa Block, where Surendra Ojha’s health suddenly deteriorated, and family members reported calling the 108 ambulance, but the vehicle never arrived despite a long wait.

“We called the 108 ambulance, but there was no response, so we were forced to carry him in a cart towards the Health Centre, located about half a kilometre away,” said a relative. “When we reached the hospital, he was declared dead by doctors,” he said.