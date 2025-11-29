Patient Dies After Family Forced To Use Cart Sans Ambulance In Madhya Pradesh Village
In response to the incident, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr OP Jugtawat denied the allegations, saying no record of an ambulance call was found.
Khandwa: A poor state of healthcare facilities has come to light in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, where a family had to transport a seriously ill man to a health centre using a bullock cart due to the unavailability of an ambulance, resulting in his death on the way to the hospital.
A video of the incident, showing three men pulling a cart on a road with the patient, went viral and prompted the health department to deny allegations.
The tribal-dominated area of Khandwa District's Khalwa Development Block has long struggled with a lack of basic healthcare facilities.
The latest incident took place in Roshni Village, Khalwa Block, where Surendra Ojha’s health suddenly deteriorated, and family members reported calling the 108 ambulance, but the vehicle never arrived despite a long wait.
“We called the 108 ambulance, but there was no response, so we were forced to carry him in a cart towards the Health Centre, located about half a kilometre away,” said a relative. “When we reached the hospital, he was declared dead by doctors,” he said.
As soon as the video of the patient being transported on a bullock cart went viral on social media, the Khandwa district health department swung into action. The health department officials claimed that “no record of the ambulance call by the family was found.”
Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr OP Jugtawat took cognisance of the incident. “I received information about the incident through social media. I immediately contacted the 108 ambulance service in charge and requested a report. During the investigation, the 108 service in charge stated that no record of an ambulance call was found from Roshni village or any surrounding area.”
However, the family members are denying this claim. They alleged that they called the 108 ambulance helpline number repeatedly, but their calls were not answered. “No response was given, and we couldn’t find another vehicle,” they said.
Meanwhile, villagers complained about the lack of proper health facilities and infrastructure in the area. “There are extremely limited ambulances available. Even after repeated calls, vehicles mostly arrive late or don't come at all,” locals alleged.
