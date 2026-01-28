Patient, Brother Die After Ambulance Overturns In Rajasthan's Jaipur
An ambulance carrying a critically ill patient from Chomu to Mansarovar met with an accident on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway late Tuesday night.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Jaipur: A cardiac patient and his brother died, while four others were injured, after an ambulance overturned in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday night, police said. The incident took place on the Ajmer-Delhi National Highway in the Kardhani police station area, they said.
Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Raghunandan Sharma of the accident police station (west) said that the deceased have been identified as Sirajuddin and his brother Firoz Ali, both residents of Gudha Gorji in Jhunjhunu district. The injured include the ambulance driver, Prakash, a nursing staff member, Ved Prakash and two relatives of the patient.
According to ASI Sharma, Sirajuddin was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chomu after suffering a cardiac-related problem. As his condition deteriorated, he was being shifted to a private hospital in the Mansarovar area by ambulance.
जयपुर में एक एंबुलेंस की भीषण सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि का समाचार अत्यंत हृदयविदारक है।— Diya Kumari (@KumariDiya) January 27, 2026
ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को इस कठिन समय में संबल प्रदान करें। हादसे में घायल हुए नागरिकों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करती हूँ।
ॐ…
The accident occurred near Niwaru road when the speeding ambulance went out of control and overturned on the highway, Sharma said. Seven people were travelling in the ambulance at the time of the incident.
The injured driver, nursing staff and two others were rushed to a nearby private hospital and later referred to another facility, police said. The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the hospital mortuary for post-mortem.
The accident led to traffic congestion on the national highway for some time. Personnel from the Kardhani police station and the Accident police station (West) reached the spot, removed the damaged ambulance, and restored the traffic. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari expressed grief over the incident in a post on X, calling the loss of lives in the accident heartbreaking. She conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
"The news of the tragic loss of lives in the horrific road accident involving an ambulance in Jaipur is extremely heart-wrenching. May God grant the departed souls a place at His divine feet and give strength to the grieving families in this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of the citizens injured in the accident. Om Shanti," she said.
