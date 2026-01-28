ETV Bharat / state

Patient, Brother Die After Ambulance Overturns In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: A cardiac patient and his brother died, while four others were injured, after an ambulance overturned in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday night, police said. The incident took place on the Ajmer-Delhi National Highway in the Kardhani police station area, they said.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Raghunandan Sharma of the accident police station (west) said that the deceased have been identified as Sirajuddin and his brother Firoz Ali, both residents of Gudha Gorji in Jhunjhunu district. The injured include the ambulance driver, Prakash, a nursing staff member, Ved Prakash and two relatives of the patient.

According to ASI Sharma, Sirajuddin was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chomu after suffering a cardiac-related problem. As his condition deteriorated, he was being shifted to a private hospital in the Mansarovar area by ambulance.

The accident occurred near Niwaru road when the speeding ambulance went out of control and overturned on the highway, Sharma said. Seven people were travelling in the ambulance at the time of the incident.