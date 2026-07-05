ETV Bharat / state

Patient Among Three Killed In Head-On Collision Between Ambulance, Army Vehicle In Rajasthan

Sri Ganganagar: Three persons, including a patient, were killed and two others critically injured following a head-on collision between a private ambulance and an Indian Army vehicle on National Highway-62 of Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred near 22 LGW under the Suratgarh Sadar police station area. The impact of the collision was so severe that the ambulance was completely mangled and the three occupants succumbed to their injuries.

Upon information, Sub-Inspector (SI) Sampat Dhayal of the Sadar police station arrived with a team and with the help of locals, initiated a relief and rescue operation. The injured were rushed to a hospital for immediate treatment while, the three bodies were shifted to the mortuary for postmortem.

SI Sampat Dhayal said, preliminary investigations indicate that a private ambulance collided with an Indian Army vehicle. Three persons died on the spot and two others sustained injuries, he said.