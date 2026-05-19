ETV Bharat / state

Four Police Teams Formed To Probe Patiala MBBS Student Murder Case

Patiala: Police have intensified their investigation into the murder of MBBS fourth-year student Kamaldeep Singh in New Lal Bagh Colony of Patiala. SP City Palwinder Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the police received information around 5 to 5:30 pm on Monday about a dead body lying in the colony. The officer, along with the DSP City, SHO Civil Lines, and the Model Town police outpost in-charge, reached the spot.

During the investigation, the deceased was identified as Kamaldeep Singh, a fourth-year MBBS student, said the official. "A forensic team was immediately called to the scene, and all evidence was collected. The victim’s family members were also informed without delay," he added.

The SP City said that based on the statement of the deceased’s father, FIR No. 12 has been registered at Civil Lines police station. Four teams, including the CIA unit, City-1, and the Special Cell, have been formed to investigate the case and trace the accused.

Police officials stated that the FIR has been registered by name, but the identity of the accused is being withheld at present to avoid affecting the investigation. Initial findings suggest that the victim and the accused knew each other, and investigators are also probing the angle of personal rivalry.