ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Pathanamthitta Youth With Heart Condition Alleges Custodial Beating By Koodal SI; Family Files Complaint

Pathanamthitta: A 20-year-old man has accused Koodal police of custodial torture after officers allegedly detained and beat him while investigating a POCSO complaint filed by a 13-year-old girl.

The youth -- a resident of a rented house in Pathanapuram -- told the media on Monday that police first took his brother into custody and later brought him to the police quarters on July 3 for identification. He says Sub-Inspector Jayamohan and other officers made him sit in a corner, insulted him, then assaulted him with a cane and kicked him with boots. He alleges they pulled his hair, grabbed his ears and subjected him to repeated blows despite his telling them he is a heart patient who underwent open-heart surgery two years ago.

According to the complainant, he initially did not recognise the girl named in the POCSO complaint but after seeing a photograph he identified the family connection only as a former classmate’s younger sister, saying he had never met or spoken with the girl. He says he repeatedly denied taking or knowing the child and was beaten for insisting on his innocence. A subsequent medical examination, he said, confirmed his injuries, and police released him after determining he was not involved.

The youth and his family have lodged a formal complaint with Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and say they will pursue legal action both against the officers who assaulted him and against those they allege filed a false complaint.