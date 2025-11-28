ETV Bharat / state

Fine Of Rs 1.4 Lakh Imposed On Patanjali, Two Other Businesses Over Sub-Standard Ghee

Pithoragarh: Patanjali and two other businesses associated with it have been have been fined Rs 1,40,000 by Uttarakhand's Food Safety and Drug Administration over failure of the Ayurveda company's ghee to pass the food safety test.

Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration RK Sharma said the ghee sample was collected for the test in 2020. "The sample was tested at the state-level (Rudrapur) and national-level (Ghaziabad) labs. The ghee did not meet the food safety standards", he said.

Sharma said the test result showed consuming the company's ghee could cause side effects and even lead to illness. He said on October 20, 2020, Food Safety Officer Dilip Jain collected a sample of Patanjali cow ghee from Karan General Store in Kasni, Pithoragarh, during a routine inspection.