Fine Of Rs 1.4 Lakh Imposed On Patanjali, Two Other Businesses Over Sub-Standard Ghee
The ghee sample was tested in 2020 in Uttarakhand and then at the central lab at Ghaziabad. The results showed the ghee was sub-standard.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST
Pithoragarh: Patanjali and two other businesses associated with it have been have been fined Rs 1,40,000 by Uttarakhand's Food Safety and Drug Administration over failure of the Ayurveda company's ghee to pass the food safety test.
Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration RK Sharma said the ghee sample was collected for the test in 2020. "The sample was tested at the state-level (Rudrapur) and national-level (Ghaziabad) labs. The ghee did not meet the food safety standards", he said.
Sharma said the test result showed consuming the company's ghee could cause side effects and even lead to illness. He said on October 20, 2020, Food Safety Officer Dilip Jain collected a sample of Patanjali cow ghee from Karan General Store in Kasni, Pithoragarh, during a routine inspection.
"The sample was sent to the state government's laboratory in Rudrapur, where the ghee was found to be of sub-standard quality," he said. Sharma said Patanjali officials sent a notice to the company in 2021 but it did not respond. Later, the company's officials requested a re-test on October 15, 2021. "The company requested that the samples be tested at a central lab. Patanjali was charged a fee of Rs 5,000 for the test," he said.
A team of officials went to the National Food Laboratory in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) on October 16, 2021, where the ghee was re-tested. The National Food Laboratory submitted its report on November 26, 2021. The ghee samples yet again failed the food safety test.
The report was studied and analysed for two months, and the case was presented before the court on February 17, 2022. "Following this, a notice was issued to Patanjali. Jain provided evidence in the case to the court of Adjudicating Officer/Additional District Magistrate, Pithoragarh, Yogendra Singh. The court delivered its verdict on Thursday, and imposed fines of Rs 1,00,000 on Patanjali Ayurved Limited (manufacturer), Rs 25,000 on Brahma Agency (distributor), and Rs 15,000 on Karan General Store (seller," Sharma said.
