Pastor Murdered In Broad Daylight In Punjab's Batala; Assailants On The Run
Family members said that the pastor was alone at his house when the unidentified assailants barged inside and murdered him with sharp weapons.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Gurdaspur: A pastor was murdered by unidentified assailants in broad daylight inside his house in Batala city of Punjab's Gurdaspur on Thursday, police said.
The slain has been identified as Balwinder Pal alias Ladi, a resident of Gandhi Camp area of Batala city of the district.
It is understood that Pal used to run a church in his house and was alone at home. As per family members, on Thursday morning, some unknown assailants entered his house and attacked him with sharp weapons leaving him in a pool of blood. The family members took him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.
According to Sunny, the nephew of the deceased, his uncle had no enmity or past grudge with anyone. “The motive behind the murder is not clear at present. The police are investigating the case from various angles."
As soon as the incident was reported, Civil Lines police station in-charge Lakhwinder Singh reached the spot along with a police team. A CCTV video of the incident and the altercation in the locality has also surfaced showing the suspects running away after the incident.
Singh said that a postmortem is being conducted and a case has been registered following a complaint by his family members. Police have named one Naresh, a resident of Gandhi Camp as an accused in the case based on the statements of the deceased's family members, Singh said.
“The police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder. The real motive behind the murder and whether anyone else was involved in this incident will be clear only after the police investigation," he added.
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