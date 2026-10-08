ETV Bharat / state

Pastor Murdered In Broad Daylight In Punjab's Batala; Assailants On The Run

Pastor Murdered In Broad Daylight In Punjab's Batala ( ETV Bharat )

Gurdaspur: A pastor was murdered by unidentified assailants in broad daylight inside his house in Batala city of Punjab's Gurdaspur on Thursday, police said.

The slain has been identified as Balwinder Pal alias Ladi, a resident of Gandhi Camp area of Batala city of the district.

It is understood that Pal used to run a church in his house and was alone at home. As per family members, on Thursday morning, some unknown assailants entered his house and attacked him with sharp weapons leaving him in a pool of blood. The family members took him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. Slain pastor Balwinder Pal (Special Arrangement) According to Sunny, the nephew of the deceased, his uncle had no enmity or past grudge with anyone. “The motive behind the murder is not clear at present. The police are investigating the case from various angles."