Passive Euthanasia Case: Harish Rana Laid To Rest, Ashes Immersed In Haridwar
His father Ashok Rana and brother Ashish Rana, along with other family members performed the rituals before immersing them in the river in Haridwar.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 1:45 AM IST
Haridwar: The ashes of Harish Rana, who passed away following court-approved passive euthanasia, were immersed in the Ganga in Haridwar on Wednesday after the completion of the last rites by his family.
His father, Ashok Rana, his younger brother, Ashish Rana, and other family members carried the ashes to Haridwar, where they performed the rituals before immersing them in the river.
Harish Rana, a resident of Raj Empire Society in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad, had been in a permanent vegetative state for the past 13 years. On March 11, the Supreme Court allowed his father’s plea seeking passive euthanasia.
Rana breathed his last on March 24 at AIIMS Rishikesh. His last rites were performed the following day at a cremation ground in Green Park, Delhi. The family then performed his last rites in Haridwar on March 26.
“We are thankful to the Supreme Court, administrative officials, advocates, and doctors at AIIMS for their support. We also thank our neighbours who helped manage guests and arrangements in our absence,” Ashok Rana said.
He also expressed gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for extending administrative and financial assistance during the difficult period.
Harish Rana fell from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation in Chandigarh and suffered a severe head injury in 2013. The student at Panjab University, he was bedridden since then and was on artificial life support systems.
In 2024, through his father, Rana approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission for passive euthanasia, but the plea was rejected. The family then moved to the Supreme Court. The apex court initially declined to hear the plea in August 2024 and directed the Uttar Pradesh government to bear his medical expenses.
In 2025, a fresh application was filed due to deterioration in his condition and no scope for recovery. The Supreme Court then ordered the formation of a primary medical board, which concluded that the chances of recovery were minimal.
The bench, comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan, interacted with the family in January 2026 before reserving its verdict. On March 11, the Supreme Court allowed the plea with the first judicial implementation of the 2018 Common Cause judgment, which recognises the right to die with dignity.
Following the court’s approval, doctors began the gradual withdrawal of life-support systems. Harish Rana passed away on March 24, marking one of the first cases in India where passive euthanasia was implemented under judicial oversight.
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