ETV Bharat / state

Passive Euthanasia Case: Harish Rana Laid To Rest, Ashes Immersed In Haridwar

Haridwar: The ashes of Harish Rana, who passed away following court-approved passive euthanasia, were immersed in the Ganga in Haridwar on Wednesday after the completion of the last rites by his family.

His father, Ashok Rana, his younger brother, Ashish Rana, and other family members carried the ashes to Haridwar, where they performed the rituals before immersing them in the river.

Harish Rana, a resident of Raj Empire Society in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad, had been in a permanent vegetative state for the past 13 years. On March 11, the Supreme Court allowed his father’s plea seeking passive euthanasia.

Rana breathed his last on March 24 at AIIMS Rishikesh. His last rites were performed the following day at a cremation ground in Green Park, Delhi. The family then performed his last rites in Haridwar on March 26.

“We are thankful to the Supreme Court, administrative officials, advocates, and doctors at AIIMS for their support. We also thank our neighbours who helped manage guests and arrangements in our absence,” Ashok Rana said.

He also expressed gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for extending administrative and financial assistance during the difficult period.