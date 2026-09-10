ETV Bharat / state

IT Engineer Dies After Falling From 13-th Floor Of Building In Jaipur While Making Social Media Reel

Jaipur: An IT engineer died after falling from the 13th floor of a multi-story building in the capital Jaipur with the police probe revealing that the young man lost his balance while attempting to make a social media reel.

The incident occurred at New Atish Market within the jurisdiction of the Mansarovar police station on the evening of September 4. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Gaurav Sharma, a resident of Sodala. A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced recently.

During the investigation, the police discovered a selfie taken shortly before the incident. A police probe revealed that the man lost his balance while attempting to take a selfie and record a reel after climbing on the iron railing of the building's terrace.

According to Mansarovar Station House Officer (SHO) Satish Chand, initially the police investigated the case from the angle of suicide, but subsequent probe revealed that the young man had passion for taking selfies. "During the probe, a selfie was found on his mobile phone. When the police, along with the FSL team, gathered evidence from the scene, it was revealed that Gaurav had gone to the building's terrace alone," said the SHO.

Police believes that Gaurav lost his balance while trying to take a selfie from the height and fell down resulting in his death.