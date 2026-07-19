ETV Bharat / state

Heated Altercation Between Passengers, Crew In Indigo Flight From Jodhpur To Mumbai

Video grab of passengers in the flight ( Social Media )

Jodhpur: A heated altercation between passengers and airline staff erupted after a technical glitch on Indigo flight 6E-6259 bound for Mumbai from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. Passengers posted videos on social media alleging that after the plane's AC and cabin pressurization systems malfunctioned, even as some other refused to board the aircraft due to safety concerns. But those who refused to board the aircraft were allegedly told by the crew that they would fined if they did so. Passengers alleged despite their displeasure over the 2:20 pm flight, the plane was taken to the runway at 3 pm, but was brought back to the terminal shortly after, clearly indicating a technical glitch. During this time, the passengers continued to protest in the cabin. After the technical issue was resolved, the flight departed for Mumbai at around 4:15 pm. Passengers also shared videos on social media describing their problems.