Heated Altercation Between Passengers, Crew In Indigo Flight From Jodhpur To Mumbai
Passengers posted videos on social media alleging that after the plane's AC and cabin pressurization systems malfunctioned, reports Manoj Verma.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 9:59 PM IST
Jodhpur: A heated altercation between passengers and airline staff erupted after a technical glitch on Indigo flight 6E-6259 bound for Mumbai from Rajasthan's Jodhpur.
Passengers posted videos on social media alleging that after the plane's AC and cabin pressurization systems malfunctioned, even as some other refused to board the aircraft due to safety concerns. But those who refused to board the aircraft were allegedly told by the crew that they would fined if they did so.
A summary of my @IndiGo6E flights in the last 1 year:— Ajay (@ajayp_16) July 19, 2026
1. No seat available (literally, there was no seat on the chair)
2. Flight rescheduled for 24 hours only to get cancelled
3. Delays of atleast 1.5 hours (common with every trip)
4. No AC on the flight
5. Extremely rude staff https://t.co/IQUuHcv2uI
Passengers alleged despite their displeasure over the 2:20 pm flight, the plane was taken to the runway at 3 pm, but was brought back to the terminal shortly after, clearly indicating a technical glitch. During this time, the passengers continued to protest in the cabin. After the technical issue was resolved, the flight departed for Mumbai at around 4:15 pm. Passengers also shared videos on social media describing their problems.
According to Ajay Pareek, a passenger, said upon boarding, the AC inside the plane was not working at all, even though the outside temperature was around 37 degrees Celsius. "Passengers in the cabin were drenched in sweat. Initially, the crew said the AC would be activated after the engines started, but later the pilot announced that there was a technical problem with the aircraft's AC and air pressurization system", he said.
Pareek alleged that passengers were not informed in advance and the aircraft doors were closed." When some passengers, citing safety concerns, expressed a desire to disembark, the cabin crew threatened to fine them," he said.
The passengers also alleged that the cabin crew behaved rudely with them and blamed them instead of acknowledging the problem. Another passenger on the same flight, Ananta Shrivastava, claimed that the AC remained off for a long time and that the technical fault was reported very late.
He questioned the airline's handling of the situation, citing the inconvenience caused to passengers and the plane being brought back to the terminal. IndiGo is yet to officially respond to the allegations made on social media.
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