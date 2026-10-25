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Train Runs For 12 Hours With Body On Board As Passengers Appeal For Help

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Jamshedpur: The Geetanjali Express from Mumbai to Howrah carried a body for 12 hours despite the authorities being informed of the matter by the passengers.

Sources said, a passenger suffering from cancer died on the train. However, even as the passengers on board informed the authorities of the matter, the latter remained unresponsive. The incident occurred on Saturday. According to reports, Vinod Paswan, a resident of Bhatpura in West Bengal, was returning to Howrah with his family after availing treatment at a cancer hospital in Mumbai.

He died in M-2 coach of Geetanjali Express (12859). After his death, his family members covered his body with a sheet. As other passengers on the coach in which Paswan travelling got to know of his death, they informed the TTE and sought removal of the body. But despite waiting for hours, no action was taken, leading to widespread anger among passengers. The passengers alleged that Paswan died at around 8 am, but the body was not removed until 8 pm. The train was running 12 hours late and passed through several major stations. But no railway official offered assistance in removing the body from the coach. A passenger then sent a post on X to the Railway Minister following which the railway administration sprung into action. When the train reached the Chakradharpur division in the evening, the stations were alerted and the body was finally removed at Tatanagar station.