Train Runs For 12 Hours With Body On Board As Passengers Appeal For Help
A cancer patient died onboard Geetanjali Express while returning to Howrah from Mumbai. The body was offloaded at Tatanagar station after 12 hours.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Jamshedpur: The Geetanjali Express from Mumbai to Howrah carried a body for 12 hours despite the authorities being informed of the matter by the passengers.
Sources said, a passenger suffering from cancer died on the train. However, even as the passengers on board informed the authorities of the matter, the latter remained unresponsive. The incident occurred on Saturday. According to reports, Vinod Paswan, a resident of Bhatpura in West Bengal, was returning to Howrah with his family after availing treatment at a cancer hospital in Mumbai.
He died in M-2 coach of Geetanjali Express (12859). After his death, his family members covered his body with a sheet. As other passengers on the coach in which Paswan travelling got to know of his death, they informed the TTE and sought removal of the body. But despite waiting for hours, no action was taken, leading to widespread anger among passengers.
The passengers alleged that Paswan died at around 8 am, but the body was not removed until 8 pm. The train was running 12 hours late and passed through several major stations. But no railway official offered assistance in removing the body from the coach.
@AshwiniVaishnaw Train No. 12859, Gitanjali Express, is running 12 hours late. Passengers report one dead body onboard, illness, and no clear updates. Urgent medical aid and actions are needed. @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva— swati joshi (@swatijo65747213) October 24, 2026
A passenger then sent a post on X to the Railway Minister following which the railway administration sprung into action. When the train reached the Chakradharpur division in the evening, the stations were alerted and the body was finally removed at Tatanagar station.
Rakesh Mohan, in-charge of the Tatanagar RPF post, said the incident occurred in another division. "Chakradharpur Division received information about the incident after 7:00 pm. Following this, further action was taken. Upon arrival of the train at Tatanagar station, GRP and RPF teams removed the body of the deceased from the train," he said.
He said Paswan was returning after receiving treatment at a cancer hospital in Mumbai. "After verifying his medical documents, the body was handed over to his family. Rahul Paswan, son of the deceased, informed the Tatanagar GRP in writing that he was transporting his late father's body in a private ambulance," Mohan said.
Meanwhile, a senior railway official disputed the passengers' version of the incident. He said railway authorities received information at 7.45 pm that a passenger was lying unconscious in the M-2 coach of train number 12859. "After the train reached Tatanagar, a doctor present at the station examined the passenger and declared him dead," he said, adding the matter was being investigated.
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