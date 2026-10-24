ETV Bharat / state

Passengers Travelling To Jharkhand, Bihar In Festive Season Find Hard To Book Train Tickets Amid Spike In Airfares

Passengers face a hard time due to the train rush and hike in air fares. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Passengers traveling to Jharkhand and Bihar from major metropolitan cities for the festivals of Diwali and Chhath are finding it hard to book train tickets amid three to four times increase in airfares.

People travelling from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are facing a difficult time due to long waiting lists on many trains while tickets remain unavailable for certain dates.

On the New Delhi-Ranchi Garib Rath Express (12878) arriving from Delhi, waiting lists exceed 200 for several dates between November 3 and November 15. For the Anand Vihar-Hatia Express (12874), waiting lists range from 10 to 112 across various classes between November 3 and November 17. For some dates, there are no bookings available.

On the Jharkhand Sampark Kranti Express (12826), waiting lists for November 4, 7, 11, and 14 exceed 100 in the sleeper class and have reached 86 in the 3rd AC class.

On the Anand Vihar-Purulia Express (14022), waiting lists for select dates in November stand at approximately 90 for 3rd AC and over 70 for the sleeper class.

Travelers who have to come from Bengaluru are getting no relief either. On the Bengaluru-Hatia Express (12836), the waiting list for Third AC has reached up to 125, while for the sleeper class, it exceeds 100 on certain dates.

The other regular train on the route, the Bengaluru-Hatia Express (18638), also has long waiting lists for several dates in November. The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express (12811) from Mumbai to Hatia is fully booked across all classes for many dates.

Passengers face a hard time due to the train rush and hike in air fares. (ETV Bharat)

A surge in demand for seats on trains heading to Bihar between November 9 and 12, coinciding with the Chhath festival, has also been registered.

On the trains of Maurya Express (15027), Hatia-Islampur Express (18624), and Pataliputra Express (18622), there are long waiting lists across various classes, while for some dates tickets are unavailable.

The availability of seats on the Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express is limited for November 11 and 12, while the Ranchi-Godda Express also has waiting lists for November 7, 10, and 12.

Passengers have found it difficult to secure train tickets at a time when airfares for flights to and from Birsa Munda Airport have spiked.