Passengers Travelling To Jharkhand, Bihar In Festive Season Find Hard To Book Train Tickets Amid Spike In Airfares
Passengers travelling from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are facing a difficult time and long waiting lists on many trains, reports Chandan Bhattacharya.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Ranchi: Passengers traveling to Jharkhand and Bihar from major metropolitan cities for the festivals of Diwali and Chhath are finding it hard to book train tickets amid three to four times increase in airfares.
People travelling from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are facing a difficult time due to long waiting lists on many trains while tickets remain unavailable for certain dates.
On the New Delhi-Ranchi Garib Rath Express (12878) arriving from Delhi, waiting lists exceed 200 for several dates between November 3 and November 15. For the Anand Vihar-Hatia Express (12874), waiting lists range from 10 to 112 across various classes between November 3 and November 17. For some dates, there are no bookings available.
On the Jharkhand Sampark Kranti Express (12826), waiting lists for November 4, 7, 11, and 14 exceed 100 in the sleeper class and have reached 86 in the 3rd AC class.
On the Anand Vihar-Purulia Express (14022), waiting lists for select dates in November stand at approximately 90 for 3rd AC and over 70 for the sleeper class.
Travelers who have to come from Bengaluru are getting no relief either. On the Bengaluru-Hatia Express (12836), the waiting list for Third AC has reached up to 125, while for the sleeper class, it exceeds 100 on certain dates.
The other regular train on the route, the Bengaluru-Hatia Express (18638), also has long waiting lists for several dates in November. The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express (12811) from Mumbai to Hatia is fully booked across all classes for many dates.
A surge in demand for seats on trains heading to Bihar between November 9 and 12, coinciding with the Chhath festival, has also been registered.
On the trains of Maurya Express (15027), Hatia-Islampur Express (18624), and Pataliputra Express (18622), there are long waiting lists across various classes, while for some dates tickets are unavailable.
The availability of seats on the Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express is limited for November 11 and 12, while the Ranchi-Godda Express also has waiting lists for November 7, 10, and 12.
Passengers have found it difficult to secure train tickets at a time when airfares for flights to and from Birsa Munda Airport have spiked.
Based on estimated fares for the first and second weeks of November, a ticket from Delhi to Ranchi, which typically costs between ₹5,000 and ₹6,000, has crossed ₹16,714–₹18,000 during the festive period.
The fares for flights from Bengaluru to Ranchi are reported to be in the range of ₹17,738 to ₹20,000. The air tickets from Mumbai to Ranchi are currently priced between ₹20,969 and ₹22,000.
The starting fare from Kolkata to Ranchi is nearly ₹11,191, and the fare from Pune to Ranchi is around ₹18,772.
According to ticket agents, these figures are estimates for one-way travel, and the actual fares may vary based on the date of travel, seat availability, the specific flight, and the time of booking.
According to officials, however, in anticipation of the passenger rush during the festive season, preparations are underway to augment facilities at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport.
Work has received a push to increase the capacity of the airport’s security hold area and waiting lounge from 950 to 2,160 passengers. The flights from Ranchi are primarily operated by IndiGo and Air India Express.
Vinod Kumar, Director of Birsa Munda Airport, however, said that airfares tend to rise during the festive season due to an increase in the number of passengers.
“Airlines determine their own fares based on their respective policies, and prices also go up when ticket availability becomes limited. Facilities for passengers at the airport are being continuously enhanced, and various measures have been implemented to manage crowds.”
Shreya Singh, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM) of the Ranchi Railway Division, said that special trains are being run to facilitate travel during the festive season. “Additional coaches have been attached to trains. Special arrangements have also been made at stations to ensure passenger convenience and effective crowd management.”
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