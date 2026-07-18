Narrow Escape For 23 Passengers As Bus Catches Fire On Chennai-Trichy Highway In Tamil Nadu
By the time the fire brigade personnel arrived, the bus was completely gutted, said sources.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Perambalur: At least 23 passengers travelling in a private sleeper bus from Chennai to Madurai had a narrow escape when the vehicle caught fire on the highway in Perambalur district in Tamil Nadu.
The bus was on its way from Chennai to Madurai via Perambalur and Trichy and was being driven by 63-year-old Ibrahim of Melur in Madurai district with 23 passengers on board.
Early in the morning, when the bus on the Chennai-Trichy national highway, Ibrahim noticed smoke rising on the front side of the vehicle when it was near Mangalamedu in Perambalur district.
He immediately stopped the bus, parking it on the roadside and asked the fast asleep passengers to get down to safety. The shocked passengers collected their belongings and immediately got down.
As soon as the passengers got off the bus, a fire broke out from the front side, soon engulfing the vehicle. The incident also brought the traffic to a halt on the highway. Meanwhile, the bus operator arranged for an alternative vehicle to send the passengers to Madurai.
The Mangalamedu Police and patrolling teams on the highway rushed to the spot and diverted the traffic to the opposite lane for some time to avoid jams.
The police immediately informed the Perambalur Fire Station about the incident. However, by the time the Fire Brigade personnel arrived at the spot, the bus had been completely gutted. To prevent the fire from spreading further, the firefighters sprayed water and controlled the inferno. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
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