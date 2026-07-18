ETV Bharat / state

Narrow Escape For 23 Passengers As Bus Catches Fire On Chennai-Trichy Highway In Tamil Nadu

Perambalur: At least 23 passengers travelling in a private sleeper bus from Chennai to Madurai had a narrow escape when the vehicle caught fire on the highway in Perambalur district in Tamil Nadu.

The bus was on its way from Chennai to Madurai via Perambalur and Trichy and was being driven by 63-year-old Ibrahim of Melur in Madurai district with 23 passengers on board.

Early in the morning, when the bus on the Chennai-Trichy national highway, Ibrahim noticed smoke rising on the front side of the vehicle when it was near Mangalamedu in Perambalur district.

He immediately stopped the bus, parking it on the roadside and asked the fast asleep passengers to get down to safety. The shocked passengers collected their belongings and immediately got down.