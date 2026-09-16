ETV Bharat / state

Passengers Forced To Foot Distance To Board Trains At Jammu Railway Station Due To Separate Exit, Entry Routes

Jammu: Passengers are facing hardships and are forced to foot a large distance to board the trains at the Jammu Tawi railway station in view of separate entry and exit points.

The separate entry and exit points in view of the work to build new platforms has created chaos. The changes come as the Jammu Division railway authorities have started the work on two old platforms while four newly constructed platforms have been opened for the public.

People arriving at the railway station have to come out from Narwal side from where they have to walk for nearly a kilometer to reach the main road to board commercial vehicles for further destinations.

Talking to ETV Bharat, few passengers arriving from different parts of the country said that they are facing hardships with some even saying that "after coming out of the railway station we don't know where to go."

"I arrived here to further proceed towards Katra for a visit to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine but I don't know where to catch a vehicle. I may have to walk upto Trikuta Nagar side entry point of the railway station to board a vehicle and proceed towards Katra," said Sudhanshu Kumar, a resident of the Meerut area of Uttar Pradesh.

No commercial vehicles including auto-rickshaws are allowed to enter the newly constructed exit point. Moreover labourers also remain unavailable for the passengers to carry their luggage.