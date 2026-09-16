Passengers Forced To Foot Distance To Board Trains At Jammu Railway Station Due To Separate Exit, Entry Routes
The separate entry and exit points has made it difficult for the passengers to board trains, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Jammu: Passengers are facing hardships and are forced to foot a large distance to board the trains at the Jammu Tawi railway station in view of separate entry and exit points.
The separate entry and exit points in view of the work to build new platforms has created chaos. The changes come as the Jammu Division railway authorities have started the work on two old platforms while four newly constructed platforms have been opened for the public.
People arriving at the railway station have to come out from Narwal side from where they have to walk for nearly a kilometer to reach the main road to board commercial vehicles for further destinations.
Talking to ETV Bharat, few passengers arriving from different parts of the country said that they are facing hardships with some even saying that "after coming out of the railway station we don't know where to go."
"I arrived here to further proceed towards Katra for a visit to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine but I don't know where to catch a vehicle. I may have to walk upto Trikuta Nagar side entry point of the railway station to board a vehicle and proceed towards Katra," said Sudhanshu Kumar, a resident of the Meerut area of Uttar Pradesh.
No commercial vehicles including auto-rickshaws are allowed to enter the newly constructed exit point. Moreover labourers also remain unavailable for the passengers to carry their luggage.
"There were no labourers available outside the railway station and we had to drag our bags and other belongings all the way up to the main road. Now, we are waiting for the buses that can take us to Katra,"said Priyanshi, a girl from New Delhi.
The "remodeling" of Jammu Tawi railway station was started last year in the month of March at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore. The work will give the railway station a new look. The number of platforms have been increased from three to seven whereas the railway station will have two entry and exit sides, one from the old Trikuta Nagar side and a new one from the Narwal side.
The four new platforms have been completed and have been thrown open for use. The platform numbers two and three have closed for passengers and trains and the work has to be completed by the end of this month.
A Railway official said that the separate entry and exit for passengers is a temporary arrangement. "The arrangement is up to September 30 and we hope to complete the work by then. But if some work still remains pending, we may have to extend the arrangement by only some more days," said an official.
The chaos on Panama Chowk to Narwal road was visible with traffic jams witnessed on the route. "We have to stop vehicles from both sides to allow vehicles moving to the new exit point of the railway station, due to which the traffic jams are frequent," said a traffic police official, who was managing the traffic.
Commenting on the traffic jam and not allowing commercial vehicles up to the arrival area, the railway official said that it was the job of the UT government and traffic police to regulate the traffic and the railway authorities have nothing to do with it.
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