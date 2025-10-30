ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed, 23 Injured As Passenger Van Overturns In Jharkhand's Ranchi

Ranchi: At least four people were killed and 23 others injured as a passenger van overturned in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place on the Ranchi-Tata National Highway 33 near Gosaindih in the Bundu police station area, they said.

The passengers were travelling from Biridih village in Adki to attend the 'Adivasi Jan Aakrosh Rally', which was scheduled to be held at Tau Maidan in Bundu. Eyewitnesses said that the van was trying to overtake a bus coming from Tata towards Ranchi when its front tyre suddenly burst and the vehicle lost control. Following this, the van lightly hit the bus and overturned into a roadside ditch.

Upon receiving the information, Bundu Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Om Prakash, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kisto Kumar Besra, Police Station Incharge Ram Kumar Verma, and Dasham Fall Police Station Incharge and other police officials arrived at the scene.