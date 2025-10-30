4 Killed, 23 Injured As Passenger Van Overturns In Jharkhand's Ranchi
The incident took place when the victims were heading to attend the 'Adivasi Jan Aakrosh Rally'
Published : October 30, 2025 at 6:02 PM IST
Ranchi: At least four people were killed and 23 others injured as a passenger van overturned in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place on the Ranchi-Tata National Highway 33 near Gosaindih in the Bundu police station area, they said.
The passengers were travelling from Biridih village in Adki to attend the 'Adivasi Jan Aakrosh Rally', which was scheduled to be held at Tau Maidan in Bundu. Eyewitnesses said that the van was trying to overtake a bus coming from Tata towards Ranchi when its front tyre suddenly burst and the vehicle lost control. Following this, the van lightly hit the bus and overturned into a roadside ditch.
Upon receiving the information, Bundu Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Om Prakash, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kisto Kumar Besra, Police Station Incharge Ram Kumar Verma, and Dasham Fall Police Station Incharge and other police officials arrived at the scene.
With the help of local people, the police rescued the injured and shifted them to Bundu Sub-Divisional Hospital by ambulance. Besra stated that 15 injured have been referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). The SDM said that the passenger vehicle was overloaded and assured that action would be taken soon.
Following the accident, the 'Adivasi Jan Aakrosh Rally' scheduled at Bundu Tau Maidan has been postponed. The administration is investigating to identify the deceased and confirm the condition of the injured. According to locals, the passenger vehicle included women, men, and young people who were going to participate in the rally. The area is filled with grief and anger following the accident.
