ETV Bharat / state

Passenger Saves 73 Lives After RTC Electric Bus Driver Suffers Seizure In Telangana's Kazipet

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prashanth Reddy Ramakoti and conductor Vijay by draping shawls over them for preventing a major tragedy. ( ETV Bharat )

Kazipet: A passenger's quick thinking and timely intervention averted a major disaster after the driver of an Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) electric bus carrying 73 passengers suffered a sudden seizure while travelling from Hanamkonda to Hyderabad on Thursday.

The incident occurred shortly after the bus crossed Bapuji Nagar junction in Kazipet. According to sources, the bus, driven by Raju, had departed from Hanamkonda at 2.25 pm when the driver suddenly suffered a seizure, causing the steering wheel to turn sharply to one side. As the vehicle went out of control, panicked passengers began screaming.

The bus conductor, Vijay, immediately rushed towards the driver and attempted to apply the brakes. However, as the situation remained critical, a passenger, Ramakoti, a resident of Jangaon, stepped in to help. With the conductor's assistance, he moved the driver aside, took control of the vehicle and applied the brakes, bringing the bus to a halt. During the emergency manoeuvre, the bus hit two women, including an elderly woman identified as Agamma, who were standing by the roadside. Both sustained minor injuries.