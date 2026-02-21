ETV Bharat / state

Passenger Held For Tampering E-Ticket To Travel In AC Coach On Marudhar Express

Jaisalmer: A passenger travelling in an AC coach by allegedly tampering with his train ticket was caught by a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) aboard Train No. 14854, the Jodhpur–Varanasi City Marudhar Express.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Hitesh Yadav, TTE Kaluram Meena was checking tickets in the A-1 coach when a passenger showed an e-ticket on his mobile phone that mentioned Coach B-1. The TTE suspected fraud and verified the ticket using a Handheld Terminal (HHT) machine.

The system showed that Seat No. 43 in Coach B-1 was vacant. Further check revealed that the passenger had allegedly tampered with the original ticket by editing the coach and seat number and was travelling in the AC coach using the altered details.