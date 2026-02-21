Passenger Held For Tampering E-Ticket To Travel In AC Coach On Marudhar Express
Published : February 21, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Jaisalmer: A passenger travelling in an AC coach by allegedly tampering with his train ticket was caught by a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) aboard Train No. 14854, the Jodhpur–Varanasi City Marudhar Express.
According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Hitesh Yadav, TTE Kaluram Meena was checking tickets in the A-1 coach when a passenger showed an e-ticket on his mobile phone that mentioned Coach B-1. The TTE suspected fraud and verified the ticket using a Handheld Terminal (HHT) machine.
The system showed that Seat No. 43 in Coach B-1 was vacant. Further check revealed that the passenger had allegedly tampered with the original ticket by editing the coach and seat number and was travelling in the AC coach using the altered details.
During the investigation, officials examined the browsing and message history on the passenger's mobile phone. Several previously booked tickets were found to have been similarly edited. This indicated that the accused had allegedly been altering tickets in the past as well and had been travelling in higher-class coaches without authorisation.
The passenger was immediately handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Jaipur. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
During questioning, it was revealed that the accused had saved his personal mobile number under the name “VM-IRCTCi.” He would allegedly edit the ticket message received on one number and send it to another, making it appear as though it was an original message rather than a forwarded one. Railway officials stated that such fraudulent practices cause financial losses to the Railways.
