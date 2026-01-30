Passenger Detained After Live Cartridge Discovered During Security Check At Chikalthana Airport In Maharashtra
Rameshkumar Sakharani, visiting religious sites in Maharashtra, was stopped at airport security after a live cartridge was discovered in his handbag.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An incident of a live cartridge being found with a passenger travelling to Delhi came to light at Chikkalthana Airport (Aurangabad Airport), Maharashtra. Security agencies detained the passenger, Rameshkumar Sakharani, and a case has been registered at the CIDCO MIDC Police Station.
Rameshkumar had been touring several tourist and religious spots in the district in the days before January 28. While he was returning and undergoing checks at Chikkalthana Airport, a cartridge was discovered in his possession. Police Inspector Somnath Jadhav said it is still not known how or from where he obtained the cartridge, and the matter is under investigation.
The passenger, a 60-year-old resident of Delhi, informed the police that he is a mobile phone trader. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Sub-Inspector Hanuman Sahai Meena lodged the complaint.
According to the complaint, on January 28, around 8.40 am, CISF personnel were on duty at Chikkalthana Airport. During routine security checks, a live cartridge was found in the passenger’s possession without a valid license. He was attempting to board a flight.
Police registered a case under the Indian Arms Act. Police Sub-Inspector Kale is investigating under Inspector Jadhav's guidance.
During the police investigation, it was found that Rameshkumar arrived in Maharashtra on January 25 to attend a religious event in Sangli. After that, he visited Bhimashankar, Shirdi and Grishneshwar temples. He spent the following days at these sites and was returning to Delhi on January 28 when the incident occurred.
The investigation also uncovered that his son runs a large mobile phone business in Delhi and that Rameshkumar is retired from an English newspaper.
He told police he sometimes left his handbag outside temples. Police are checking if someone could have placed the cartridge in his bag at those times.
