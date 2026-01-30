ETV Bharat / state

Passenger Detained After Live Cartridge Discovered During Security Check At Chikalthana Airport In Maharashtra

Police are probing how a live cartridge reached a passenger’s bag after he claimed to have left luggage outside temples during visits. ( ETV Bharat )

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An incident of a live cartridge being found with a passenger travelling to Delhi came to light at Chikkalthana Airport (Aurangabad Airport), Maharashtra. Security agencies detained the passenger, Rameshkumar Sakharani, and a case has been registered at the CIDCO MIDC Police Station.

Rameshkumar had been touring several tourist and religious spots in the district in the days before January 28. While he was returning and undergoing checks at Chikkalthana Airport, a cartridge was discovered in his possession. Police Inspector Somnath Jadhav said it is still not known how or from where he obtained the cartridge, and the matter is under investigation.

The passenger, a 60-year-old resident of Delhi, informed the police that he is a mobile phone trader. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Sub-Inspector Hanuman Sahai Meena lodged the complaint.

According to the complaint, on January 28, around 8.40 am, CISF personnel were on duty at Chikkalthana Airport. During routine security checks, a live cartridge was found in the passenger’s possession without a valid license. He was attempting to board a flight.