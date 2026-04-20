ETV Bharat / state

7 Dead As Passenger Bus Rolls Down Into Gorge In JK’s Udhampur

Udhampur: Seven people were killed, and several others sustained injuries after a passenger bus rolled down into a gorge in Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Monday.

The bus met with the accident on the hilly road while negotiating a blind curve near Kagort village in Ram Nagar area around 10 am, the officials said. They said a major rescue operation is underway.

Several persons were shifted to the hospital from the scene, and their condition is stated to be critical. The bus was on its way to Udhampur from a remote village when the accident took place, the officials said. Further details about the incident are yet to be ascertained.

Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy of India, Jitendra Singh, spoke with the District Collector (DC) of Udhampur, Minga Sherpa and further assured that every possible assistance is being provided.