7 Dead As Passenger Bus Rolls Down Into Gorge In JK’s Udhampur
Seven dead and several injured as a passenger bus rolls down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 10:38 AM IST
Udhampur: Seven people were killed, and several others sustained injuries after a passenger bus rolled down into a gorge in Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Monday.
The bus met with the accident on the hilly road while negotiating a blind curve near Kagort village in Ram Nagar area around 10 am, the officials said. They said a major rescue operation is underway.
Several persons were shifted to the hospital from the scene, and their condition is stated to be critical. The bus was on its way to Udhampur from a remote village when the accident took place, the officials said. Further details about the incident are yet to be ascertained.
Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy of India, Jitendra Singh, spoke with the District Collector (DC) of Udhampur, Minga Sherpa and further assured that every possible assistance is being provided.
Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Sh Minga Sherpa after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on way from Ramnagar to Udhampur .— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 20, 2026
The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties…
In a social media post on 'X', Singh said, "Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Sh Minga Sherpa, after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on the way from Ramnagar to Udhampur."
"The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured. I am in constant touch with the local administration as well as our local workers team led by Sh Rajinder Sharma," he added.
Also Read: