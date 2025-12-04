Passenger Bus Collides With Tipper On Amritsar-Pathankot Highway; Minor Dies, Over 12 Critical
A collision between a private bus and tipper truck on Amritsar-Pathankot highway on Wednesday left a 15-year-old boy dead and over 12 passengers seriously injured.
Amritsar: A 15-year-old boy was killed and over a dozen passengers were grievously injured after a private passenger bus collided with a mixer-laden tipper truck on Amritsar-Pathankot Highway near Gopalpura on Wednesday evening.
As per police officials, the toll is likely to rise as many of the injured persons are in critical condition. Those injured are undergoing treatment at Shri Guru Ramdas Hospital, Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and Civil Hospital in Amritsar.
Passengers said the accident took place when the private bus collided with a tipper truck. An injured passenger, Harjit Singh, describing the moment of collision, said, "I was sitting in the back seat of the bus. Suddenly our bus hit a tipper. One child died on the spot and many passengers were injured. My father has also been injured in the mishap. Fortunately, we escaped with minor injuries," he said.
Senior police official Jasdeep Singh told media that the accident happened when the tipper attempted a U-turn on the highway and the bus coming from Batala side rammed into it.
"A child aged around 14-15 years has died in this accident, and many others are injured. At around 6:30 PM, we received information that a tipper and a bus had collided near Kathunangal. More than 12 people have been injured. The bus driver and conductor have also sustained injuries, while the tipper driver is absconding," he said.
Dr Dharam Singh of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital said, "The injured are undergoing treatment. The death of a child is unfortunate. Several others have been admitted with serious injuries. Their condition is critical and treatment is underway."
Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation and are searching for the absconding tipper driver.
