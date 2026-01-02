ETV Bharat / state

Passenger Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Another Vehicle In Maharashtra; Driver Killed, One Injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One person was killed and another sustained critical burn injuries when a bus travelling on Samruddhi highway caught fire after colliding with another vehicle in the wee hours of Thursday. While several others are feared injured, there is no official confirmation in this regard as yet.

As per preliminary information, the driver of the bus was charred to death, while another passenger has been injured in the mishap which took place at around 3:30 AM on National Highway-463, about 15 kilometres from the Maliwada toll plaza, when the bus was heading to Mumbai.

Passenger Bus Reduced To Ashes After Collision With Another Vehicle In Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra (ETV Bharat)

Receiving information, police reached the spot immediately for rescue operations. A team from the Padampura and Kanchanwadi fire stations, under the command of Chief Fire Officer Ashok N Khandekar, also rushed to the accident spot. After exerting great effort, the firefighters were able to put out the blaze entirely.