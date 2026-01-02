ETV Bharat / state

Passenger Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Another Vehicle In Maharashtra; Driver Killed, One Injured

A passenger bus caught fire after a collision on Samruddhi highway on Thursday, resulting in death of the driver and injury to one passenger.

Passenger Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Another Vehicle In Maharashtra; Driver Killed, One Injured
Passenger Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Another Vehicle In Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 2, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One person was killed and another sustained critical burn injuries when a bus travelling on Samruddhi highway caught fire after colliding with another vehicle in the wee hours of Thursday. While several others are feared injured, there is no official confirmation in this regard as yet.

As per preliminary information, the driver of the bus was charred to death, while another passenger has been injured in the mishap which took place at around 3:30 AM on National Highway-463, about 15 kilometres from the Maliwada toll plaza, when the bus was heading to Mumbai.

Passenger Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Another Vehicle In Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra
Passenger Bus Reduced To Ashes After Collision With Another Vehicle In Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra (ETV Bharat)

Receiving information, police reached the spot immediately for rescue operations. A team from the Padampura and Kanchanwadi fire stations, under the command of Chief Fire Officer Ashok N Khandekar, also rushed to the accident spot. After exerting great effort, the firefighters were able to put out the blaze entirely.

According to police, the bus collided with a vehicle in front of it, which triggered the fire. There were 32 people aboard this ill-fated bus, including two drivers, one conductor, and 29 passengers.

Passenger Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Another Vehicle In Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra
Passenger Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Another Vehicle In Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra (ETV Bharat)

Amol Suresh Shelkar, a 38-year-old resident of Khamgaon, Buldhana district, who drove this passenger bus died on the spot, while another passenger was hurt, police said.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read:

  1. 7 Killed, 12 Injured As Passenger Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge In Uttarakhand's Almora
  2. Four Killed, 10 Injured After BEST Bus Crashes Into Pedestrians In Mumbai; Driver Arrested

TAGGED:

BUS FIRE IN MAHARASHTRA
SAMBHAJINAGAR BUS ACCIDENT
BUS DRIVER KILLED
PASSENGER BUS CATCHES FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.