ETV Bharat / state

Passenger Arrested After Kicking Suspected Phone Thief Off Moving Train In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A shocking incident that has raised serious concerns over mob justice has come to light from aboard a moving train. A young man, suspected of stealing a mobile phone, was caught by fellow passengers.

In a desperate attempt to save himself, he clung to the footboard outside the moving train. However, another passenger repeatedly kicked him until he lost his grip and fell onto the tracks.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) launched an investigation and arrested the accused passenger. The injured youth, who fell from the train, is still missing.

The incident reportedly took place on July 14. According to officials, the Azad Hind Express was travelling towards Raipur when a youth was accused of stealing a mobile phone between Urkura and Mandhar railway stations.

As passengers attempted to catch him, he climbed outside the moving train and hung onto the footboard in an apparent bid to save himself.

Passenger Repeatedly Kicked Him