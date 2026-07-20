Passenger Arrested After Kicking Suspected Phone Thief Off Moving Train In Chhattisgarh
A suspected mobile thief fell from a moving train after being repeatedly kicked by a passenger, who was later arrested following a viral video.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Raipur: A shocking incident that has raised serious concerns over mob justice has come to light from aboard a moving train. A young man, suspected of stealing a mobile phone, was caught by fellow passengers.
In a desperate attempt to save himself, he clung to the footboard outside the moving train. However, another passenger repeatedly kicked him until he lost his grip and fell onto the tracks.
After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) launched an investigation and arrested the accused passenger. The injured youth, who fell from the train, is still missing.
The incident reportedly took place on July 14. According to officials, the Azad Hind Express was travelling towards Raipur when a youth was accused of stealing a mobile phone between Urkura and Mandhar railway stations.
As passengers attempted to catch him, he climbed outside the moving train and hung onto the footboard in an apparent bid to save himself.
Passenger Repeatedly Kicked Him
Eyewitnesses said a passenger standing at the train's doorway initially tried to force the youth away with his hands. When that failed, he repeatedly kicked the youth on the head and body. The youth managed to hold onto the footboard for some time, but continuous assault caused him to lose his grip, and he fell from the moving train. The train continued its journey, leaving him behind.
A passenger travelling in another coach recorded the entire incident on a mobile phone. The viral video clearly shows a man repeatedly assaulting the youth hanging outside the train. The footage quickly spread across social media, prompting widespread outrage.
Arrest After Viral Video
Following the circulation of the video, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) took cognisance of the incident. During the investigation, the accused passenger was identified as R Suresh Kumar, who has since been arrested.
Police said the youth who fell from the moving train has not yet been traced. A search operation is underway. Officials added that further legal action will be taken after he is located and his statement is recorded.
The GRP has registered a case against the accused under Sections 115(2) and 117(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The viral video has also been included as crucial evidence in the investigation.
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