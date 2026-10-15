ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Pashmina Heritage To Be Showcased At Lakme Fashion Week

Ladakh handicrafts to be displayed at Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Ladakh’s traditional Pashmina, handwoven textiles and indigenous handicrafts will be showcased at Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi, with designers from the Union Territory set to present their collections on October 18.

A dedicated stall featuring Pashmina shawls, traditional textiles, intricate embroidery and locally made handicrafts has been set up at the fashion event, which is being held at a hotel in New Delhi from October 13 to 18, an official spokesperson said.

The fashion event will offer a peek into traditional skills of Ladakh’s Changthang community, whose pastoral way of life is closely linked to Changra goats, the source of the region’s fine Pashmina fibre.

Ladakh handicrafts to be displayed at Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi. (ETV Bharat)

For generations, herders in the high-altitude Changthang plateau have preserved the practice of raising the goats and producing the prized fibre despite the region’s harsh weather conditions.

The tradition remains closely tied to Ladakh’s cultural identity and local livelihoods, the spokesperson said. The stall will also display products made by local artisans, weavers, spinners and women entrepreneurs.

The fashion event will trace the origin of Pashmina products from the high-altitude pastures of Changthang to finished products that combine traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs.

Ladakh-based designers are expected to showcase Pashmina creations, traditional embroidery and modern interpretations of the region’s indigenous textiles.