Party Is Important, Resignations Will Be Accepted: Shivakumar Warns Disgruntled Congress MLAs
Shivakumar urged the disgruntled legislators to be patient and wait for their opportunity, saying posts in state-run boards and corporations will be filled up soon.
By PTI
Published : August 4, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a stern warning issued to disgruntled Congress MLAs threatening to resign as they were left out in the cabinet expansion, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the party is important; if they resign, it will be accepted within a few minutes.
The CM, urging the disgruntled legislators to be patient and wait for their opportunity, said posts in state-run boards and corporations will be filled up soon.
"I have said whatever I have to... resignations keep happening in politics. No one can stop those resigning. If they want the party and their future, the party is important. If there is party, there is everything else," Shivakumar said in response to a question about MLAs threatening to resign.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I too could have resigned as I was not made minister during the CM tenures of Dharam Singh and Siddaramaiah. Didn't both Parameshwara (Deputy CM) and I remain patient? When Veerendra Patil was CM, Bangarappa, Kharge (AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge) and Dharam Singh were not made Ministers. Didn't Bangarappa and Singh become CMs later? One needs to have patience."
Asserting that the party is more important, the CM said, "If anyone gives resignation, within a few minutes I'm going to accept." State-run boards and corporations will be revamped soon, he said.
"Those party men and legislators who were earlier appointed as members and heads of boards and corporations were told that their tenure will be for 2.5 years. It is already delayed. I will first ask our workers to resign from the posts and fill up those posts afresh, then I will speak to MLAs one by one".
Two months after assuming charge as the chief minister, Shivakumar on Monday expanded his Cabinet by inducting 19 ministers.
With the long-awaited cabinet expansion finally materialising, it caused disgruntlement among the ruling Congress legislators, with a couple of ministerial aspirants who did not get a berth offering to resign. In fact, the MLA from Indi, Yashavantarayagouda V Patil, submitted his resignation from his legislative post on Monday.
Supporters of several ministerial aspirants have staged protests in different parts of the state. The sanctioned strength of Karnataka's ministry is 34, including the CM. Following Monday's expansion, it now has one vacant berth.
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