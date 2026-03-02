ETV Bharat / state

Hardworking Party Members Will Definitely Get Results: Rahul Gandhi

Vikarabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday said those who have worked hard in the party will definitely get results. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training camp for district Congress committee (DCC) presidents of Telugu states held in Telangana's Vikarabad, he gave direction on the principles followed by the party.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Sharmila, and several other leaders of Congress were present on the occasion. Reddy called on everyone to work with commitment and the aim of making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.