Hardworking Party Members Will Definitely Get Results: Rahul Gandhi

He addressed a 10-day special training camp for about 60 district Congress committee presidents from across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, focusing on several important topics.

Telangana CM Revant Reddy greets Rahul Gandhi in Hyderbad on Monday. (IANS)
Telangana CM Revant Reddy greets Rahul Gandhi in Hyderbad on Monday. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 2, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST

Vikarabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday said those who have worked hard in the party will definitely get results. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training camp for district Congress committee (DCC) presidents of Telugu states held in Telangana's Vikarabad, he gave direction on the principles followed by the party.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Sharmila, and several other leaders of Congress were present on the occasion. Reddy called on everyone to work with commitment and the aim of making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.

A special training camp was organised for about 60 DCC presidents from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Ananthagiri Haritha Resorts from February 21, which ended on Monday. The 10-day event focused on several key topics, including ways to strengthen the party organisation, improving leadership skills, preparation of election strategies and reaching out to people, Congress sources said.

The camp was supervised by Telangana affairs in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and Telangana PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Gnadhi, who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Monday morning, was welcomed by Reddy and other Congress leaders. Accompanied by Reddy, Rahul left for Vikarabad to attend the event.

Editor's Pick

