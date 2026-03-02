Hardworking Party Members Will Definitely Get Results: Rahul Gandhi
He addressed a 10-day special training camp for about 60 district Congress committee presidents from across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, focusing on several important topics.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
Vikarabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday said those who have worked hard in the party will definitely get results. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training camp for district Congress committee (DCC) presidents of Telugu states held in Telangana's Vikarabad, he gave direction on the principles followed by the party.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Sharmila, and several other leaders of Congress were present on the occasion. Reddy called on everyone to work with commitment and the aim of making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.
తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల డీసీసీ అధ్యక్షులకు గత పది రోజులుగా వికారాబాద్ జిల్లా, అనంతగిరి హిల్స్ లో జరుగుతున్న రాజకీయ శిక్షణ కార్యక్రమాల ముగింపు కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొనేందుకు రాష్ట్రానికి విచ్చేసిన కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ అగ్రనేత, లోక్ సభలో ప్రతిపక్ష నాయకుడు శ్రీ రాహుల్ గాంధీ, పార్టీ ప్రధాన… pic.twitter.com/cgJyG7OlqI— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) March 2, 2026
A special training camp was organised for about 60 DCC presidents from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Ananthagiri Haritha Resorts from February 21, which ended on Monday. The 10-day event focused on several key topics, including ways to strengthen the party organisation, improving leadership skills, preparation of election strategies and reaching out to people, Congress sources said.
The camp was supervised by Telangana affairs in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and Telangana PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud.
Gnadhi, who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Monday morning, was welcomed by Reddy and other Congress leaders. Accompanied by Reddy, Rahul left for Vikarabad to attend the event.
