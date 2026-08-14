Partition Museum In Delhi: Where Families Revisit The Painful Memories Of 1947 Displacement
The museum aims to ensure that future generations understand the trauma experienced by millions of families during Partition, writes Anand Kumar Gupta
Published : August 14, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
New Delhi: As India prepares to celebrate the 80th Independence Day, the Partition Museum in Delhi is keeping alive the painful chapter of history that brought the country freedom. and changed the lives of millions.
Lady Kishwar Desai, founder and chairperson of the Partition Museum, said the museum preserves the stories, memories and legacy of people who lost their homes and belongings during the Partition in 1947.
She said the world’s first Partition Museum was established in Amritsar in 2017. A second museum was later established in Delhi at the Dara Shikoh Library to mark 75 years of the Partition of India.
The museum aims to ensure that future generations understand the trauma experienced by millions of families during Partition. People were forced to leave their homes suddenly due to riots. Many travelled to unfamiliar places to save their lives. A large number of refugees arrived in Delhi and lived in camps.
According to Desai, the museum’s oral history collection was built over 15 years. Stories from families were recorded, documenting how they left their homes and rebuilt their lives in new places. People travelled between the two newly created countries on foot, in bullock carts, trains, boats and aircraft, using whatever means of transport were available.
The museum also displays objects that people carried with them in 1947, including utensils, sewing machines, clothes, and other everyday belongings. Letters, photographs and other documents are also part of the collection.
Through these personal objects and testimonies, the museum attempts to portray the displacement and hardships faced by people during one of the largest migrations in history.
The Partition Museum has a series of galleries covering important events including the freedom struggle, the Pakistan Resolution, World War II, the Bengal Famine, the Indian National Army, the Cabinet Mission Plan, Direct Action Day, the transfer of power, and the Boundary Commission.
Other galleries focus on migration in caravans, displacement, untold histories, train journeys and refugee shelters. Photographs, documents, letters, personal belongings and oral testimonies are used to tell the stories of people who lived through the period.
The building that houses the museum also has a long history. After Dara Shikoh was killed in 1654, his haveli was handed over to Prince Muazzam, son of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. After Aurangzeb died in 1707, Muazzam became Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah I. After his death, the property was given to Juliana Dias da Costa, a Portuguese woman who played an important role at the Mughal court.
During Nadir Shah’s invasion of Delhi in 1739, Shahjahanabad witnessed widespread looting, and Dara Shikoh’s haveli was severely damaged. The property was divided into two parts. The southern section was near the Red Fort, while the northern section later came to be known as the Dara Shikoh Library.
How the Partition changed Delhi’s geography
Largescale migration had already begun before the Radcliffe Line was formally announced on August 17, 1947. Estimates show that more than 12 million people were displaced between India and Pakistan during Partition, and Punjab and Bengal faced some of the worst consequences.
In June 1947, Lord Mountbatten appointed Sir Cyril Radcliffe to chair the boundary commissions responsible for drawing the borders of Punjab and Bengal. Radcliffe had never visited India before. He arrived in July and began the process of determining the boundaries to complete his report in August.
India and Pakistan became independent on August 15 and August 14, 1947, respectively. However, the official announcement of the boundary was made only on August 17. This meant that for two days after Independence, many people living in border areas did not know which country their homes would fall in.
Partition had an impact on Delhi as well. According to available figures, Delhi had a population of nearly 930,000 at the time, with approximately 330,000 Muslims leaving for Pakistan and around 500,000 non-Muslim refugees arriving in the city.
As violence intensified, many members of Delhi’s Muslim population sought refuge in areas such as Jama Masjid, Nizamuddin and Okhla. Humayun’s Tomb and the Old Fort were also converted into large refugee camps. These camps were later used to accommodate Hindu and Sikh refugees arriving from Pakistan.
The growing refugee population forced the government to undertake largescale rehabilitation and resettlement programmes.
According to the 1951 Census, refugees accounted for nearly 28.4 per cent of Delhi’s population. Nearly 3,000 acres of land were used for rehabilitation. Colonies such as Rajendra Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Patel Nagar, Jangpura, Nizamuddin Extension, Lajpat Nagar and Tilak Nagar were developed as part of the refugee resettlement process.
In this way, Partition also altered Delhi’s geography, population, and social structure.
Read More:
- Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Families Revisit Painful Stories Of 1947, Trains Of Death, Refugee Camps
- Partition 'Tore Apart Several Lives': PM Modi Hails Survivors Who 'Rebuilt Their Lives And Turned Adversity Into Achievement'
- Pre-Independence Era Jammu-Sialkot Railway Line In Ruins; Traders Demand Revival