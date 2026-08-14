ETV Bharat / state

Partition Museum In Delhi: Where Families Revisit The Painful Memories Of 1947 Displacement

New Delhi: As India prepares to celebrate the 80th Independence Day, the Partition Museum in Delhi is keeping alive the painful chapter of history that brought the country freedom. and changed the lives of millions.

Lady Kishwar Desai, founder and chairperson of the Partition Museum, said the museum preserves the stories, memories and legacy of people who lost their homes and belongings during the Partition in 1947.

She said the world’s first Partition Museum was established in Amritsar in 2017. A second museum was later established in Delhi at the Dara Shikoh Library to mark 75 years of the Partition of India.

The museum aims to ensure that future generations understand the trauma experienced by millions of families during Partition. People were forced to leave their homes suddenly due to riots. Many travelled to unfamiliar places to save their lives. A large number of refugees arrived in Delhi and lived in camps.

According to Desai, the museum’s oral history collection was built over 15 years. Stories from families were recorded, documenting how they left their homes and rebuilt their lives in new places. People travelled between the two newly created countries on foot, in bullock carts, trains, boats and aircraft, using whatever means of transport were available.

The museum also displays objects that people carried with them in 1947, including utensils, sewing machines, clothes, and other everyday belongings. Letters, photographs and other documents are also part of the collection.

Through these personal objects and testimonies, the museum attempts to portray the displacement and hardships faced by people during one of the largest migrations in history.

The Partition Museum has a series of galleries covering important events including the freedom struggle, the Pakistan Resolution, World War II, the Bengal Famine, the Indian National Army, the Cabinet Mission Plan, Direct Action Day, the transfer of power, and the Boundary Commission.

Other galleries focus on migration in caravans, displacement, untold histories, train journeys and refugee shelters. Photographs, documents, letters, personal belongings and oral testimonies are used to tell the stories of people who lived through the period.

The building that houses the museum also has a long history. After Dara Shikoh was killed in 1654, his haveli was handed over to Prince Muazzam, son of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. After Aurangzeb died in 1707, Muazzam became Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah I. After his death, the property was given to Juliana Dias da Costa, a Portuguese woman who played an important role at the Mughal court.