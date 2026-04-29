ETV Bharat / state

Partial Relief For Karnataka Transport Workers As Govt Releases Rs 450 Crore First Instalment Of Salary Arrears

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has approved the release of the first instalment of pending salary arrears for employees of its four state-run transport corporations, offering partial relief to thousands of staff who have been awaiting revised pay dues.



According to an official government order dated April 29, 2026, a sum of Rs 450 crore has been sanctioned as the first instalment towards the total arrears of Rs 1,271.92 crore. The arrears relate to the period between January 1, 2021 and February 28, 2023, covering 26 months of revised pay for officers and employees, including former KINCO staff. The four corporations covered under the order are the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation.



The decision follows earlier government approval to clear the full arrears amount. However, the financial condition of the transport corporations has made it difficult for them to pay from internal resources. In a communication to the government, the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation said the combined financial liabilities of the four corporations had reached over Rs 7,130 crore by the end of the 2025-26 financial year.