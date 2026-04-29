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Partial Relief For Karnataka Transport Workers As Govt Releases Rs 450 Crore First Instalment Of Salary Arrears

The arrears relate to the period between January 1, 2021 and February 28, 2023, covering 26 months of revised pay, reports Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.

The Karnataka government has approved the release of the first instalment of pending salary arrears for employees of its four state-run transport corporations, offering partial relief to thousands of staff who have been awaiting revised pay dues.
Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy at a function in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 29, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has approved the release of the first instalment of pending salary arrears for employees of its four state-run transport corporations, offering partial relief to thousands of staff who have been awaiting revised pay dues.

According to an official government order dated April 29, 2026, a sum of Rs 450 crore has been sanctioned as the first instalment towards the total arrears of Rs 1,271.92 crore. The arrears relate to the period between January 1, 2021 and February 28, 2023, covering 26 months of revised pay for officers and employees, including former KINCO staff. The four corporations covered under the order are the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation.

The decision follows earlier government approval to clear the full arrears amount. However, the financial condition of the transport corporations has made it difficult for them to pay from internal resources. In a communication to the government, the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation said the combined financial liabilities of the four corporations had reached over Rs 7,130 crore by the end of the 2025-26 financial year.

“Given the current financial situation, it is not feasible to clear the arrears from internal sources,” the communication noted, seeking state support. In response, the government had earmarked Rs 900 crore under special assistance in the 2026-27 budget, including allocations under general, SCSP and TSP heads, to support payment of salary revision arrears.

The Karnataka government has approved the release of the first instalment of pending salary arrears for employees of its four state-run transport corporations, offering partial relief to thousands of staff who have been awaiting revised pay dues.
Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy at a function in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)
Out of the Rs 450 crore released now, KSRTC has been allocated Rs 143.85 crore, BMTC Rs 137.24 crore, NWKRTC Rs 87 crore and KKRTC Rs 81.91 crore. The funds have been distributed across different budget heads, including special assistance, Scheduled Caste Sub Plan and Tribal Sub Plan.The government has set clear conditions for utilisation of the funds. The released amount must be used only for payment of salary arrears. The corporations have been directed to disburse the funds to employees in a single instalment without delay. They are also required to submit utilisation certificates to the government. The order was issued with the concurrence of the Finance Department, based on its note dated April 27, 2026.Officials said the move is part of the government’s commitment announced in the budget to implement the revised pay scale effective from March 1, 2023 and to address pending dues in a phased manner.

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Karnataka Transport Workers Threaten Statewide Bus Shutdown On February 19 Over Pending Arrears

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BENGALURU
KSRTC
SALARY ARREARS FOR KSRTC WORKERS
KARNATAKA

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