Parth Pawar's Candidature For Rajya Sabha Seat Remains Uncertain Over Mundhwa Land Case Investigations

Parth Pawar, left, and Jay Pawar during the funeral of their father and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, at the Vidya Pratishthan ground, in Baramati, Pune district, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 ( PTI )

By Prajakta Pol

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday denied that Parth Pawar, son of late Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar, was given a clean chit in the contentious land deal issue in Mundhwa, Pune.

Bawankule said, “The government has not yet received any report from the Kharge Committee. On the contrary, the committee itself has requested an eight-day extension to submit the final report. This extension will be granted considering the local body elections, their results, and manpower management.”

Bawankule asked the media to show some restraint before publishing the news of Parth Pawar having been given a clean chit. "Do not publish incomplete or unverified information in serious cases of land irregularities creates misunderstanding among the public. I will receive the final report in eight days, after which the government will formally define its stance," added Bawankule, a senior BJP leader.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut criticised the administration for selective action and questioned the fairness of the investigative process.

"The (Bombay) High Court has previously made strong observations in this case, which are difficult to overlook. Now that Parth Pawar wants to join mainstream politics, he ought to be subjected to an open and unbiased investigation to dispel the accusations," Raut told the media on Friday.

Alleging that this was a 'benami' transaction involving the purchase of land worth approximately Rs 1800 crore for Rs 300 crore, Raut accused the Maharashtra government of protecting its associates. He also questioned, "With their own government in power and their own Chief Minister, where should the common people look for justice?”

Social activist Anjali Damania insisted, "It is totally wrong and unethical to discuss making Parth Pawar a Rajya Sabha MP while there is an investigation against him."