Parth Pawar's Candidature For Rajya Sabha Seat Remains Uncertain Over Mundhwa Land Case Investigations
Allegations of serious financial irregularities in the sale of around 40 acres of Mahar Vatan land have been made against Parth Pawar.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
By Prajakta Pol
Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday denied that Parth Pawar, son of late Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar, was given a clean chit in the contentious land deal issue in Mundhwa, Pune.
Bawankule said, “The government has not yet received any report from the Kharge Committee. On the contrary, the committee itself has requested an eight-day extension to submit the final report. This extension will be granted considering the local body elections, their results, and manpower management.”
Bawankule asked the media to show some restraint before publishing the news of Parth Pawar having been given a clean chit. "Do not publish incomplete or unverified information in serious cases of land irregularities creates misunderstanding among the public. I will receive the final report in eight days, after which the government will formally define its stance," added Bawankule, a senior BJP leader.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut criticised the administration for selective action and questioned the fairness of the investigative process.
"The (Bombay) High Court has previously made strong observations in this case, which are difficult to overlook. Now that Parth Pawar wants to join mainstream politics, he ought to be subjected to an open and unbiased investigation to dispel the accusations," Raut told the media on Friday.
Alleging that this was a 'benami' transaction involving the purchase of land worth approximately Rs 1800 crore for Rs 300 crore, Raut accused the Maharashtra government of protecting its associates. He also questioned, "With their own government in power and their own Chief Minister, where should the common people look for justice?”
Social activist Anjali Damania insisted, "It is totally wrong and unethical to discuss making Parth Pawar a Rajya Sabha MP while there is an investigation against him."
Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister after Ajit Pawar died in an airplane crash on January 28, 2026. Sunetra Pawar was an MP in the Rajya Sabha but is yet to nominate her replacement.
There is buzz in political circles that Parth Pawar is likely to be nominated in her place for the Rajya Sabha seat. However, there is opposition to Parth because he has been linked to this land scandal.
Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare told ETV Bharat, "Our party leaders will meet and decide on who will be nominated to the Rajya Sabha. No decision has been taken as of now."
However, Damania, who first raised the allegations against Parth's involvement in this land deal has raised doubts about clearing his name in his scam. Claiming that Parth Pawar's name and signatures were seen in the case files, she stated that the Kharge committee does not have the legal authority to issue a 'clean chit'.
"This may be just an administrative inquiry; the final legal decision comes only through the judicial process," Damania told ETV Bharat. She added, "It is also imperative that the impending FIR against Parth Pawar needs to be filed immediately and the Kharge Commission's entire findings be released right away."
There have been serious financial irregularities alleged in the sale of around 40 acres of Mahar Vatan land. Parth Pawar has also been accused of having purchased it by undervaluing it. This land is valued at about Rs 1800 crore but had reportedly acquired it for Rs 300 crore. A high-level committee led by Revenue Secretary Vikas Kharge was formed to investigate this matter.
Read More