Parth Pawar Land Row: Tehsildar Issued 'Illegal' Eviction Notice To Botanical Survey Of India

Pune: Days after the controversial 40-acre Pune land deal by a firm linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, a now-suspended tehsildar issued an eviction notice to the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), a long-standing tenant on the property. Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi said the notice was "illegal".

In an eviction notice to the BSI, the then tehsildar Suryakant Yeole had informed the central organisation that the company, Amadea Enterprises LLP, “legally” acquired the property.

The sale of land in the city's upscale Mundhwa area for Rs 300 crore to Amadea, in which Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar is a majority partner, is under scrutiny amid allegations of irregularities and a lack of requisite clearances. The Opposition has alleged that its market value was Rs 1,800 crore.

According to copies of official documents accessed by PTI, the sale deed for the 40-acre ‘Mahar Watan’ land, denoting hereditary landholding to the Mahar (scheduled caste) community, was executed by Amadea on May 20 this year. Six days later, the company requested Yeole to get the land vacated. On June 9, Yeole wrote to the joint director of BSI, saying their lease had come to an end, citing a “re-grant” clause in the agreement.

“We inform you that on December 20, 2024, the original landowners duly deposited the occupancy price. Consequently, it is appropriate and necessary for your office to formally notify the Botanical Survey of India, Pune, directing it to vacate the land immediately, as the lease agreement now stands terminated,” said the notice sent by Yeole.

As per records, the land was originally leased to BSI in 1973. The first lease was for 15 years, and it was later extended for 50 years from 1988, with certain terms and conditions and an annual rent of Re 1. Yeole, who was later suspended over alleged irregularities in another land case, informed the sub-divisional officer on July 14 about his communication to BSI, updating him on the status of the land and lease termination.

The eviction notice prompted a BSI team to meet Pune Collector Dudi. The collector said the district administration then intervened and restrained Yeole from taking any further action. It also initiated an inquiry against him in the Mundhwa land case.