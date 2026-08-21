One Killed, Two Injured As Old Building Collapses In Delhi's Karol Bagh
The incident took place at around 11:15 am when the two-storey building collapsed during demolition work being carried out by a private contractor.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
New Delhi: A worker was killed while two others were injured after a portion of an old and dilapidated building collapsed in Delhi's Karol Bagh locality on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Sheikh Shamshad who succumbed to critical injuries. His body was shifted to the mortuary at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) Hospital. The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
The incident took place at Pyare Lal Road in Regarpura, at around 11:15 am when the two-storey building collapsed during demolition work being carried out by a private contractor in Karol Bagh, a residential and commercial hub in Central Delhi. The building owners had reportedly hired the private contractor to carry out the demolition work.
Police said the owner of the building had not taken permission from the concerned agency to pull down the structure. Police said the building collapsed during the demolition, trapping the labourers working at the site. Sources said, fire personnel launched a rescue operation soon after the mishap to rescue the workers.
Firefighters, with the help of local residents, began a search operation by removing the debris. After considerable effort, three people trapped in the debris were rescued. All three were immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared one dead.
Police have registered a case of death due to negligence. Following the accident, an MCD team also arrived at the scene and began clearing the debris. The surrounding area is also being assessed under the supervision of officials to ensure there is no further danger. The police and relevant departments are investigating the cause of the accident.
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