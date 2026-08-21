ETV Bharat / state

One Killed, Two Injured As Old Building Collapses In Delhi's Karol Bagh

New Delhi: A worker was killed while two others were injured after a portion of an old and dilapidated building collapsed in Delhi's Karol Bagh locality on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Shamshad who succumbed to critical injuries. His body was shifted to the mortuary at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) Hospital. The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The incident took place at Pyare Lal Road in Regarpura, at around 11:15 am when the two-storey building collapsed during demolition work being carried out by a private contractor in Karol Bagh, a residential and commercial hub in Central Delhi. The building owners had reportedly hired the private contractor to carry out the demolition work.