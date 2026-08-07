ETV Bharat / state

Parrot Saves Family From Cobra In Seoni; Rare Indian Black Cobra Rescued In Narmadapuram

Seoni: As monsoon rains drive snakes and other reptiles out of their usual habitats, incidents of snakes entering homes are being reported from several parts of Madhya Pradesh. A case in point is a cobra that entered a house where a pet parrot alerted a sleeping family and saved their lives. In a separate incident in Narmadapuram, forest officials rescued a rare and highly venomous Indian black cobra that was found injured in a field.

The incident in Seoni took place at around midnight on August 4 in Deori Kala village, around three kilometres from Chhapara. Subhash Pancheshwar and his family were asleep when an Indian cobra entered their house. The snake entered the cage of the family's pet parrot. On spotting the snake, the parrot began making loud noises to wake up the family.

When the family members got up to investigate, they found the cobra inside the cage. The parrot, however, had already been bitten by the snake and was found dead inside the cage. The family immediately contacted snake rescuer Shivam Mudiya, who reached the house and safely rescued the cobra before releasing it into the forest.