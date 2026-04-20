ETV Bharat / state

Parliamentary Panels To Visit Jammu Kashmir Next Month To Assess Security, Development

A Shikara rally organised to promote drug-free Jammu and Kashmir at Dal Lake, in Srinagar on April 16, 2026. ( ANI )

Srinagar: A series of parliamentary committees, including the Home Affairs panel led by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, will visit Jammu and Kashmir from May 10 to assess the security and development situation in the Union Territory, officials confirmed on Monday.

The committees are expected to interact with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, senior civil and police officials, including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, as well as representatives from the business and tourism sectors. Officials said the aim is to gather feedback from various stakeholders and review the overall situation on the ground.

According to an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, multiple Parliamentary Standing Committees will travel to the Union Territory next month.

"Parliament's budget session has concluded. From mid-May, Parliamentary Standing Committees (PSCs) are scheduled to visit the region. The committees include the Panel on Home Affairs too. The MHA panel will also visit Ladakh during their scheduled tour plan from May 11 to 15," the official said.

The Home Affairs panel's visit is seen as significant, as it will review issues related to internal security, counter-terror efforts, cross-border infiltration and the overall law and order scenario.