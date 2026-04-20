Parliamentary Panels To Visit Jammu Kashmir Next Month To Assess Security, Development
The Home Affairs panel will review issues related to internal security, counter-terror efforts, cross-border infiltration and the overall law and order scenario.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
Srinagar: A series of parliamentary committees, including the Home Affairs panel led by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, will visit Jammu and Kashmir from May 10 to assess the security and development situation in the Union Territory, officials confirmed on Monday.
The committees are expected to interact with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, senior civil and police officials, including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, as well as representatives from the business and tourism sectors. Officials said the aim is to gather feedback from various stakeholders and review the overall situation on the ground.
According to an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, multiple Parliamentary Standing Committees will travel to the Union Territory next month.
"Parliament's budget session has concluded. From mid-May, Parliamentary Standing Committees (PSCs) are scheduled to visit the region. The committees include the Panel on Home Affairs too. The MHA panel will also visit Ladakh during their scheduled tour plan from May 11 to 15," the official said.
The Home Affairs panel's visit is seen as significant, as it will review issues related to internal security, counter-terror efforts, cross-border infiltration and the overall law and order scenario.
Other committees are likely to examine developmental aspects, including the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and the status of grassroots governance, such as Panchayati Raj institutions.
As per the tentative schedule, the Home Affairs panel will begin its visit in Katra and assess disaster preparedness at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. It will then travel to Srinagar, where members will meet officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Union Territory administration to discuss governance, development and welfare measures.
The panel is also scheduled to visit tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Sonmarg to review security arrangements and interact with police officials. The tour will conclude with a visit to Kargil, where members will assess border security setups and meet representatives of the Indian Army.
Earlier this month, a couple of parliamentary panels also visited Jammu and Kashmir, interacting with officials and members of the public across different regions. Such visits have taken place periodically in recent years, with parliamentary committees touring the Union Territory to review security conditions and development works following the constitutional changes of 2019.
Officials said these visits also aim to convey a sense of normalcy and stability, particularly as the tourism season begins to pick up across the Valley.
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