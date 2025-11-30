ETV Bharat / state

Parliament Winter Session Begins Tomorrow; SIR, Air Pollution Issues To Dominate

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on Monday and continue till December 19. Ahead of this, an all-party meeting was held on Sunday to ensure proper functioning of both the Houses, in which the government plans to introduce various Bills ranging from the one which seeks to open the nuclear sector for private players to another one to create a single higher education body.

Opposition, on the other hand, plans to take on the government on various issue, including ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, air pollution, Delhi blast and foreign policy matters.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju convened a meeting of floor leaders of political parties in Parliament today.

Speaking to reporters here, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said the opposition will raise the issue of alleged "vote chori" by the ruling BJP in "active connivance" with the Election Commission. When democracy is being "murdered" and not just "vote chori", but "vote dacoity" is being carried out, he said adding, "When a blast is happening near the Red Fort, that is an issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy has gone haywire. All these issues will be raised."

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Rijiju's deputy Arjun Ram Meghwal are representing the government, the opposition is being represented by Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, Pramod Tiwari (Congress), T R Baalu (DMK), Derek O'Brien (TMC) and E T Mohammed Bashir (IUML). Union minister J P Nadda, BJP president, represents the saffron party and is the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. Manoj Jha of the RJD, Harsimrat Kaur of the SAD and Sanjay Jha of the JD(U) are also attending the meet.

This time, Parliament sessions will have a total of 15 sittings, which has been dubbed as a "brief session" by the opposition since there are usually 20 sittings.