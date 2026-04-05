ETV Bharat / state

Parked Since Holi, Saharanpur Car Gets Traffic Challan Of Rs 4,000 From Uttarakhand

The car parked at the Gill Colony in Saharanpur and (inset) the SMS of the traffic challan. ( ETV Bharat )

Saharanpur: A bizarre incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, where a car parked outside a house in Gill Colony under the Sadar Bazar Police Station's limits was issued a Rs 4,000 challan by the Uttarakhand traffic department for flouting rule.

Rajiv Thakur, who owns the car, was stunned after receiving a notification regarding the fine on his mobile phone. Suspecting that a fake number plate bearing his vehicle's registration details was being used, he has filed a complaint at the Sadar Bazar Police Station, where personnel assured him of investigating the matter thoroughly.

"I have not taken out my car, registered with the Uttar Pradesh traffic department (UP 16 EV 8049), since the Holi festival. The vehicle remains parked outside my home, under constant CCTV surveillance. Despite this, an e-challan amounting to Rs 4,000 was issued in my name on April 3, indicating that the driver of the vehicle did not possess a valid driving license in Pauri Garhwar. I have a valid driving license, and the fine is entirely erroneous and highly suspicious," Thakur said.