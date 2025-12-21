ETV Bharat / state

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Interacts With 25 Assam Students Aboard Cruise Ship On Brahmaputra River

Students who attended this programme were selected from schools from various areas including Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Sribhumi, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Nalbari districts. They represented the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, PM Shri schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Don Bosco institutions and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

Around 25 students from different districts of Assam participated in the programme, during which PM Modi interacted with them from 8:45 am to 9:40 am aboard cruise ship MV Charaideo-2, officials said.

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning interacted with students under the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative on a cruise ship on Brahmaputra river, on the second day of his Assam visit.

Cruise ship MV Charaideo-2 (ETV Bharat)

Security has been heightened throughout the entire area while the River Police, NDRF and SDRF have been patrolling the river since early morning. In view of PM Modi's visit, ferry services on Brahmaputra river have been suspended for two days since Saturday.

After this programme, PM attended 'Sahid Smarak Kshetra' in Boragaon, Guwahati, to salute Khargeswar Talukdar and 859 martyrs of Assam Movement. Also, he visited Namrup in Dibrugarh district from Guwahati for participation at the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the new Ammonia-Urea Plant (Namrup-IV), which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10,600 crore. This project is aimed to minimise import dependence and assist with the nitrogen fertiliser needs of the Northeast.

Students undergoing security checks (ETV Bharat)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that just as PM's visit to Kaziranga National Park last year resulted in a significant increase in tourist arrivals, the river cruise would boost river tourism.

The 'Parisksha Pe Charcha' is held every year since 2018 to help students cope with examination stress. During the programme, PM Modi offers advice on appearing at the boards and entrance examinations in a calm and stress-free manner.