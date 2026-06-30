ETV Bharat / state

Parents' Support To Wife Doesn't Relieve Husband Of Maintenance Duty: Allahabad HC

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has ruled that parental support for a distressed wife does not absolve her husband of his duty to pay maintenance. With the above observation, the court allowed a criminal revision petition filed by the wife and her two minor children against an order of the family court, Bulandshahr.

The family court, by its order passed in December 2023, had rejected the wife's claim for maintenance entirely while awarding Rs 3,000 per month as maintenance to each child.

Allowing the criminal revision petition filed by the wife and her two minor children, Justice Garima Prashad observed that a wife cannot be denied maintenance from her husband under section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) merely because her parents support her financially during times of distress.

The court emphasised that the income of the wife's parents should not be considered her income, and parental assistance cannot replace the legal obligation of the husband to support his wife. The wife had initially filed an application under Section 125 CrPC seeking maintenance from her husband, alleging that after marriage, she was subjected to harassment, taunts and cruelty by him and his family members.

It was alleged that her husband, the second opposite party in the petition, is a retired army personnel who stopped maintaining marital relations with her and later informed her that he had married another woman. She alleged that in January 2020, she was assaulted and expelled from the matrimonial home along with the children, and since then, she has been residing at her parental home with no independent source of income and is dependent upon her parents.

Against her plea, the husband pleaded that the wife had left the matrimonial home without sufficient cause and that she was allegedly maintaining illicit relations with certain persons. He further stated that during his service in the Army, Rs 11,303 was deducted every month from his salary and paid to his wife and children until his retirement in November 2020.