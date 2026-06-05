ETV Bharat / state

Parents Seek Help As Their Daughter Battles for Life In America

Spandana, who is pursuing MS at Elmhurst University in Illinois, US, is battling for her life after she fell from the stairs of a metro station on May 31. ( Etv Bharat )

Srirampur: Spandana, who was pursuing her MS at Elmhurst University in Illinois, fell from the stairs of a metro station on May 31. She is now battling for her life on a hospital bed, but poverty prevents them from visiting her.

Lagisetty Srinivas and Sunitha, who live in Naspur Nagarjuna Colony under Mancherial Corporation, are worried about their elder daughter, Spandana, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the United States.

The accident occurred when Spandana was going to her college. She suffered serious injuries to her head, ribs and spine. According to details Spandana's friends provided to Srinivas, she slipped and fell 25 feet. She has been admitted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois.