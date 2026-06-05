Parents Seek Help As Their Daughter Battles for Life In America
Spandana, pursuing her MS at Elmhurst University in Illinois, fell from the stairs of a metro station on May 31.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Srirampur: Spandana, who was pursuing her MS at Elmhurst University in Illinois, fell from the stairs of a metro station on May 31. She is now battling for her life on a hospital bed, but poverty prevents them from visiting her.
Lagisetty Srinivas and Sunitha, who live in Naspur Nagarjuna Colony under Mancherial Corporation, are worried about their elder daughter, Spandana, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the United States.
The accident occurred when Spandana was going to her college. She suffered serious injuries to her head, ribs and spine. According to details Spandana's friends provided to Srinivas, she slipped and fell 25 feet. She has been admitted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois.
Not in a position to visit her daughter due to lack of a passport and financial means, Srinivas is seeking public help. He and his wife have applied for passports and are awaiting their arrival. "We are worried about our daughter's health. We thought that studying in America would make her life better, but we never thought that this would happen. We are waiting for donors to help us visit our daughter," Srinivas said.
Srinivas, a cab driver, himself suffered serious injuries to his hand and leg in a past accident and now drives a cab with great difficulty.
Srinivas met Mancherial Collector Kumar Deepak on Thursday, seeking government assistance. Mancherial MLA Premsagar Rao also assured him of necessary help.