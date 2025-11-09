ETV Bharat / state

Mother’s Birthday Brings Luck: Telangana Couple Celebrates Son's Rs 240 Cr UAE Lottery Win

Khammam: Anil Kumar's parents in Bhimavaram in Telangana were overwhelmed with joy and disbelief when they heard that their son had won a staggering Rs 240 crore in the UAE lottery. His mother, Bhulakshmi, said she could not stop smiling after Anil told her the life-changing news, while his father, Bolla Madhavrao, recalled receiving the call that left them both in shock.

For the humble farmer's family, the jackpot, won with a ticket based on his mother's birthday, felt nothing less than a blessing that had transformed their lives overnight. The 29-year-old software engineer has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past one and a half years.

Overwhelmed with joy, Bhulakshmi said, "My son studied very hard in a government school here. He did his Polytechnic in Sattenapalli and later went to Hyderabad. I am very happy that he has won such a big lottery in the UAE. It feels like a dream."