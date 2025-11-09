Mother’s Birthday Brings Luck: Telangana Couple Celebrates Son's Rs 240 Cr UAE Lottery Win
Anil Kumar, a software engineer in Abu Dhabi, hit the jackpot using his mother's birth date, turning his humble family's life around overnight.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 8:23 PM IST
Khammam: Anil Kumar's parents in Bhimavaram in Telangana were overwhelmed with joy and disbelief when they heard that their son had won a staggering Rs 240 crore in the UAE lottery. His mother, Bhulakshmi, said she could not stop smiling after Anil told her the life-changing news, while his father, Bolla Madhavrao, recalled receiving the call that left them both in shock.
For the humble farmer's family, the jackpot, won with a ticket based on his mother's birthday, felt nothing less than a blessing that had transformed their lives overnight. The 29-year-old software engineer has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past one and a half years.
From anticipation to celebration, this is the reveal that changed everything!— The UAE Lottery (@theuaelottery) October 27, 2025
Anilkumar Bolla takes home AED 100 Million! A Lucky Day we’ll never forget. 🏆
For Anilkumar, Oct. 18 wasn’t just another day, it was the day that changed everything.
A life transformed, and a reminder… pic.twitter.com/uzCtR38eNE
Overwhelmed with joy, Bhulakshmi said, "My son studied very hard in a government school here. He did his Polytechnic in Sattenapalli and later went to Hyderabad. I am very happy that he has won such a big lottery in the UAE. It feels like a dream."
His father, Madhavarao, could not hold back his excitement either. "He has been working hard since childhood. He studied day and night to make a good life. He worked in Hyderabad for a few years before moving to Dubai. When he called and said he had won the lottery, we could not believe it. Now, everyone in the village is calling to congratulate us," he said.
Born into a humble farmer's family, Anil's journey from a small village in Telangana to becoming a millionaire abroad has inspired many. Villagers gathered at his home to celebrate the news, expressing happiness for the family who had lived a simple life until now.
Anil, who bought 12 tickets, said he chose the winning number using his mother's birth date. "I did not do anything special. I just picked my mom's birthday, and luck smiled on me," he said in a video shared by the UAE Lottery.
While his parents are overjoyed, Anil plans to use his winnings wisely. "I want to invest this money properly, so something big, and also help others," he said. His biggest dream now is to bring his parents to the UAE and celebrate the win together as a family.
Also Read