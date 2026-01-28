ETV Bharat / state

Parents Oppose Daughter’s Love Marriage, She Allegedly Kills Them Using An Injection In Telangana

Hyderabad: Parents are considered above all, and just as they care deeply for their children, children are expected to love and respect them above everyone else.

However, this pattern appears to be shifting, with some children turning against the very parents who raised them, rejecting their guidance, nurturing resentment, and in extreme cases taking drastic steps, as seen in a shocking incident in Vikarabad district in Telangana, where a woman allegedly used her medical knowledge to kill her parents.

Resentment Over Denied Love

Dasharath and Lakshmi, residents of Yacharam in Bantwaram mandal, had three daughters and a son. Their youngest daughter, Surekha, was employed as a nurse at a private hospital in Sangareddy. During this period, she fell in love with a young man.

When her parents learned about it, they became angry and refused to approve the marriage for several reasons. They repeatedly warned her to stay away from him, but Surekha is said to have developed deep resentment toward him. She allegedly felt that she could not marry her lover and live happily unless her parents were out of the way.

According to police, she then made a detailed plan to kill them. On the pretext of giving injections to treat their health problems, Surekha allegedly brought a powerful anaesthetic injection from the hospital where she worked to her home in Yacharam.