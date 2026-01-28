Parents Oppose Daughter’s Love Marriage, She Allegedly Kills Them Using An Injection In Telangana
What appeared as a debt-related suicide in a Vikarabad village turned into a murder probe after police recovered syringes and uncovered the daughter’s role.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Parents are considered above all, and just as they care deeply for their children, children are expected to love and respect them above everyone else.
However, this pattern appears to be shifting, with some children turning against the very parents who raised them, rejecting their guidance, nurturing resentment, and in extreme cases taking drastic steps, as seen in a shocking incident in Vikarabad district in Telangana, where a woman allegedly used her medical knowledge to kill her parents.
Resentment Over Denied Love
Dasharath and Lakshmi, residents of Yacharam in Bantwaram mandal, had three daughters and a son. Their youngest daughter, Surekha, was employed as a nurse at a private hospital in Sangareddy. During this period, she fell in love with a young man.
When her parents learned about it, they became angry and refused to approve the marriage for several reasons. They repeatedly warned her to stay away from him, but Surekha is said to have developed deep resentment toward him. She allegedly felt that she could not marry her lover and live happily unless her parents were out of the way.
According to police, she then made a detailed plan to kill them. On the pretext of giving injections to treat their health problems, Surekha allegedly brought a powerful anaesthetic injection from the hospital where she worked to her home in Yacharam.
Using her parents’ medical issues to gain their trust, she told them the injection would provide quick relief. Believing her because she was a nurse, they agreed. She first injected her mother with a high dose of the anaesthetic, causing her to lose consciousness and die within minutes.
When her father, Dasharath, asked about his wife, she reportedly told him she was sleeping. Later, she offered to give him an injection for joint pain and administered the anaesthetic, which also resulted in his death.
After the killings, Surekha allegedly acted as if she knew nothing and called her brother Ashok early the next morning, crying and claiming that their parents had died.
At first, villagers believed the couple had died by suicide due to financial problems. However, when Vikarabad police arrived, they inspected the scene and recovered used syringes. As the deaths appeared suspicious, a case was registered and an investigation launched. During interrogation, Surekha reportedly gave conflicting statements. Police said she later confessed after being questioned in detail about her work and the injections. She has since been remanded to judicial custody.
Srinivas Reddy, Vikarabad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said, “We received a complaint from Nakkali Ashok, a resident of Yacharam village in Bantwaram mandal. He stated that his parents had died. During the investigation, we found two injection syringes at the scene. We learned that the accused, Surekha, daughter of the deceased, had murdered them. A case was registered, and she was arrested.”
